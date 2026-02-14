Home News Court hears case of female student facing 10 years in prison for ‘transphobic’ social media post

A Brazilian student who's facing four to 10 years in prison over social media comments about gender identity appeared before a federal court this week. The hearing addressed whether the posts constituted criminal “transphobia” under Brazilian law.

Judicial questioning during the session this week focused on whether the statements were published from the defendant’s own social media account, and the judge indicated the content appeared to reflect personal opinion rather than discriminatory intent while granting the defense five days to submit written conclusions before any ruling, according to the legal advocacy group ADF International.

The prosecution concerns two posts published in November 2020 on X, where the student, Isadora Borges, stated that transgender women “were obviously born male” and wrote that a person who identifies as transgender retains their birth DNA and that surgery, hormones or clothing do not change that fact.

The online comments drew attention and prompted a report to federal police by politician Erika Hilton, who identifies as transgender, leading to a criminal investigation and later prosecution on two counts of transphobia, each carrying a potential prison term of two to five years.

Authorities notified Borges, a 34-year-old veterinary student from Paraíba, of the criminal charges in September 2025, several years after the original posts, setting the stage for the recent court proceedings and possible sentencing exposure that could total up to a decade in prison if convictions occur on both counts.

Public attention increased ahead of this week's hearing after Elon Musk reposted commentary about the case on X, bringing wider international focus to the prosecution and the legal questions surrounding online speech in Brazil.

Legal counsel supporting the defense said the court’s willingness to allow further written argument suggested careful consideration of the legal and factual issues, while the defendant expressed hope that the court would recognize a right to express views peacefully without criminal punishment.

The prosecution unfolds within a larger legal framework shaped by a 2019 decision of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Tribunal that equated homophobia and transphobia with the crime of racism, extending an existing anti-discrimination law to cover sexual orientation and gender identity.

In recent years, several individuals in Brazil have faced investigations or charges related to public statements about gender identity, including social media influencer Isabella Cepa, who was investigated in 2025, and Nine Borges, who is under criminal investigation for an Instagram video that criticized the financing and influence of pro-LGBT organizations and referred to Brazil’s LGBT National Secretary, Symmy Larrat.

Assemblies of God pastor Douglas Baptista also faced criminal charges for authoring a book presenting a Christian view of sexuality, though those charges were later dropped.

Separate legal actions also involve elected officials who have challenged alleged restrictions on expression before the Inter American Commission on Human Rights, including Senator Eduardo Girao and members of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Van Hattem, Adriana Ventura, Gilson Marques and Ricardo Salles, who claim violations tied to state censorship and actions affecting online platforms during an election period.

The Wall street Journal opinion columnist Mary Anastasia O’Grady recently argued that the prosecution of Borges reflects a larger expansion of judicial power in Brazil that threatens free expression and democratic accountability. She links the case to the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision to treat homophobia and transphobia as forms of racism without legislation from Congress, subsequent court actions that restricted political speech and online content, criminal proceedings involving political figures, and international sanctions imposed and later lifted against a Supreme Court justice.

In the columnist’s account, the developments together indicate a judiciary exercising lawmaking, enforcement and political authority in ways that weaken constitutional limits and expose individuals to criminal penalties for expressing dissenting views.