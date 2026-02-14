Home Opinion How do you teach your kids to honor their elders?

February is recognized as National Senior Independence Month — a time to celebrate older adults and their yearning to live independently in everyday life.



For children, it’s easy to see why they tend to avoid interacting with senior citizens, as there is a large age gap between them. The older generation can sometimes seem “out of touch” to children, while the physical challenges that often come with aging might seem scary or difficult to manage for some kids.

Older adults are not only seasoned from decades of life, but they’re full of stories, wisdom and perspective regarding their experiences; something that can inspire, delight and guide children as they begin their own journey.

Biblical foundation for honoring the elderly

Scripture clearly teaches us to honor older generations. Leviticus 19:32 instructs, “Stand up in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God.” Throughout the Bible, elders are portrayed as sources of wisdom and guidance. Proverbs 16:31 states, “Gray hair is a crown of splendor; it is attained in the way of righteousness.”

When we teach children to value and respect seniors, we’re helping them fulfill God’s instructions while also preparing them for a lifetime of meaningful relationships across generational lines.

Here are three ideas on how to help kids treat and build relationships with seniors.

1. Teach kids how to show care for the elderly

While kids will benefit greatly from relationships with seniors, they first need to be taught what to expect and then how to treat them with respect. For example, some seniors might have speech or hearing impairments, which can be frustrating for kids if they aren’t prepared ahead of time.

Other seniors might not be able to keep up with children very well and may need their young friends to move more slowly for them. Encourage your kids to speak clearly and loudly when talking to the elderly, to be patient, and to let their older friends or grandparents set the pace in activities.

Similarly, instruct children to have respectful tones and attitudes when talking to seniors. It’s easy for kids to think older generations are boring simply because they experience life differently than children do, so encourage them to have a happy heart and a good attitude when in conversation. In fact, they may realize it’s fun to have friends or family who are different from their usual social circle, and even find that the wisdom and stories seniors have to share are often exciting and inspiring.

2. Show kids that seniors make great friends

Second, encourage children not only to treat seniors well but also to make them their friends. Many seniors love having younger children as their friends. Kids, too, can have that same excitement, as they are impacted through seniors who invest in their lives as well.

If you know an older, trustworthy relative, grandparent or friend, encourage kids to spend time with them and to build a friendship. Similarly, if you have a story about a senior who positively impacted your life, share this experience with your children so they can see what a blessing they were to you.

Another way to help kids build a relationship with a senior is to get them excited about a common hobby or interest. Whether it’s participating in an arts and crafts project, reading a book, solving a puzzle, or playing a game together, kids will love spending time with their grandparents or an older adult while engaging in a fun or learning activity.

3. Make spending time with seniors a priority

Finally, give kids opportunities to build relationships with seniors. Once kids discover a shared interest or hobby, encourage them to invite that person to spend time together around that activity and to make connecting with seniors a regular priority. Holidays and school breaks are a great time for relationship building.

If you have older parents, grandparents or neighbors that you check up on, bring your children along to help you. Is there a simple errand or chore that your kids can do to help them? What about seniors who don’t have family close by? These small acts of service can build meaningful relationships and show children the value of caring for others across generations.

God tells us to care for the elderly

The Bible teaches us to love and care for our neighbors, regardless of age. Read the apostle Paul’s letters, and you’ll notice Paul gives special instructions for how the church is to care for widows and seniors. God cares about seniors, and He wants kids to learn to care for them too! Children need to be taught how to treat others with love, dignity and respect. This is especially true for how they treat those who are older.

1 Timothy 5:1-2 instructs us to “not rebuke an older man harshly, but exhort him as if he were your father. Treat younger men as brothers, older women as mothers, and younger women as sisters, with absolute purity.” This verse emphasizes the family-like relationships we should cultivate within the church community, treating elderly members with the same respect we would show our own parents.

Everyone grows old eventually, and aging is such a meaningful part of the human experience that God has gifted us with. Teach kids how to care for the elderly and befriend seniors early in life, so they can take advantage of all the blessings the older generation has to offer them.