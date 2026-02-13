Share

7 historical events that happened on Valentine’s Day

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
Reuters/Yves Herman
Reuters/Yves Herman

For most people, Feb. 14 is a time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the annual observance centered on romance, with loved ones sending out flowers, chocolates and cards.

The holiday was named in honor of Saint Valentine, an early church figure believed to have been martyred for his faith on Feb. 14. However, in 1969, Valentine was removed from the Catholic Church calendar due to ongoing doubts about the authenticity of his life.

Nevertheless, Feb. 14 has seen its share of notable historical events spanning centuries and covering topics ranging from faith to politics to organized crime.

Here are seven notable historical events that happened on Valentine’s Day.  

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles