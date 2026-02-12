Home News Jelly Roll's wife says backlash to his Gospel message at Grammy Awards is 'borderline demonic'

Quick Summary AI Summary Jelly Roll's wife, Alisa DeFord, describes backlash to his Grammy speech as 'horrific' and 'borderline demonic.'

Singer thanked Jesus for saving his life and encouraged others to seek a relationship with the Lord.

Critics accused him of using religion for brand growth and labeled him a 'performative Christian.' An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Jelly Roll’s wife claims that the backlash against her husband has been “horrific” and “borderline demonic” after the singer used his platform at the Grammy Awards to thank Jesus for saving his life and encouraged others to seek a relationship with the Lord.

During a Feb. 8 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, responded to critics who have called her husband a “performative Christian” or made other negative remarks online about his speech. The DeFords have been married since 2016.

After her husband shared the Gospel during the Grammy Awards, some critics claimed that his words were “very MAGA,” while others accused him of using religion to try to grow his brand.

“The problem is that people are weaponizing the Bible and religion way more than they are celebrating the name of Jesus,” the 46-year-old influencer and former OnlyFans star stated. “And it's to the point where they're just proving why people do not want to be a Christian.”

Bunnie Xo referenced her debut memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which focuses on how she found redemption and overcame personal struggles, including addiction. She explained that the book describes her reluctance to identify as a Christian because of the way some people who claimed to believe in Jesus behaved.

“I grew up around people who I did not want to be like, and seeing all of these people online just tearing apart my husband's walk of faith makes me not want to associate with that type of Christianity,” she said. “It's so horrific, and it is so sad, and it's borderline demonic.”

The influencer said that she is trying to “turn the other cheek” in response to critics, but she asked, “In what world is it OK to ever question somebody's walk with God?”

“My husband's not sitting there saying, "You need to go to church. You need to donate to this freaking congregation. You need to donate to this church. He's not saying that,” Alisa DeFord stated.

“I could understand if he was like, 'You need to do this. This is what you need to do,’” she continued. “He's literally not even saying anything. He's not asking for anything. All he's saying is, ‘Hey, Jesus is for everybody. Jesus does not belong to one political party. Jesus loves you.’ And the internet lost their minds.”

During his speech at the Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena earlier this year, Jelly Roll credited Jesus and his “beautiful wife” with changing his life. The singer won three awards, including Best Contemporary Country Album.

“I know they’re going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out. First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening, Lord. I am listening, Lord,” the music artist said.

“I would have never changed my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail. I’d have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he added. “There was a time in my life, y’all, that I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance, y’all. There was days that I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human.”

Holding up a pocket-sized Bible, he continued, “There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size and a 6-by-8-foot cell. And I believe that those two things could change my life. I believe that music had the power to change my life. And God had the power to change my life.”

“I want to tell y’all right now, Jesus is for everybody,” he added. “Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord.”