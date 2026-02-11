Home Opinion Parents beware: 764 network is grooming your children at home

Parents have been sold a comforting lie: that if a child is inside your home, they are safe. They are not.

A child can be groomed, blackmailed, and terrorized in your own home — while you sit in the next room binge-watching the latest Netflix series, believing they are safe.

This is the reality of the online network known as 764, a decentralized group that federal law enforcement has publicly warned about as a violent online threat targeting minors. It is not confined to the “dark web” or distant corners of the internet. It operates in the everyday digital spaces our kids use constantly: private messages, gaming chats, disappearing content, and group threads.

The FBI has warned that networks like 764 operate across social media, gaming apps, and online platforms — reaching children in the exact digital spaces many parents still assume are harmless.

Director Kash Patel provided the following statement for this article:

“The 764 network is real, and it is targeting children right now. These predators use secrecy, fear, and manipulation to reach kids through their own devices. Parents must stay involved, monitor online activity, and report any threats immediately to NCMEC or the FBI. Fast reporting can protect your child and help us stop these criminals.”

Director Patel is not warning parents about an abstract threat. This is already being prosecuted. Federal prosecutions are underway. The Department of Justice has announced arrests of alleged 764 leaders, including charges tied to operating a global child exploitation enterprise. In another case, a 764 network leader pleaded guilty to racketeering and child exploitation charges.

Those cases confirm what parents need to understand: this is not rumor. It is active, organized criminal predation.

In one of the most direct public warnings issued to parents, then-FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino described 764 as “a heinous child exploitation ring that often targets children online and coerces them into acts of violence, self-harm, animal abuse, suicide, and sexual abuse.”

That is what parents need to understand: this is real, proven, and operating at scale.

764 is not dangerous because it is one centralized organization with a headquarters. It is dangerous because it functions like a networked ideology — decentralized, recruitment-driven, and designed to spread.

Federal investigators have described 764 as part of a broader category of violent online networks that blend child exploitation with coercion, sadism, and domination. Its members and affiliates target minors online, manipulate them psychologically, and then trap them through extortion.

A child is approached online and made to feel chosen. A relationship forms. Secrecy is introduced. Then the child is pressured into sending explicit images or video. Once that happens, the predator has leverage. The child is threatened with exposure — humiliation, punishment, social destruction — and coerced into further compliance.

What makes 764 uniquely horrifying is that it is not limited to sexual exploitation. Victims have been coerced into acts of self-harm, violence, and cruelty, often as a demonstration of obedience. The goal is domination — breaking a child’s will and isolating them from the adults who could protect them.

And 764 does not need physical access to do this. It only needs access to a child’s private digital world.

The most chilling part is that no child is immune. This network does not seek out only the “troubled” ones. It targets the everyday kid: the high-achieving student under pressure, the quiet athlete carrying something they haven’t said out loud, the child who never causes trouble and therefore escapes adult attention.

Predators adapt. They look for the crack — and they pry it open.

Loneliness. Curiosity. Puberty. Social awkwardness. Anxiety. Anger. A fight with a parent. A desire to be seen.

And because shame is the weapon, many victims do not come forward until the damage is severe. Parents need to stop assuming, “My kid would tell me.”

Sometimes they can’t. Sometimes they’re terrified. Sometimes they’ve been conditioned not to.

We have raised a generation inside digital ecosystems that were never designed for childhood. We handed children smartphones before they were emotionally ready for the world. We normalized private accounts, disappearing messages, and online “friends,” and then we told ourselves it was fine because “everyone does it.”

Now we are living with the consequences.

Because this isn’t simply about technology. It’s about protecting your child’s heart, mind, body, and soul in a world that is increasingly predatory.

And let me say something plainly: privacy is not an option on a child’s device. This is not about control. It is about safety. I delayed a smartphone for my own daughter, and I get flack for it almost daily because she is often the only one in her circle without one. I have not budged. She needs a phone to communicate with me when she is away from home, and I agree with that.

But a phone for safety is one thing. A smartphone that opens a child’s world to private messaging, disappearing content, and direct access from strangers is another. If your child needs a phone, give them a phone — calls and texts are enough — just don’t hand them a portal.

And parents need to stop pretending this is harmless. Too many of us are trying to be the “cool” parent, buying the newest iPhone and surrendering boundaries because we are tired, because our kids push, and because we don’t want to be the only one saying no. But you are not raising a peer. You are raising a child. Your child’s safety is worth being unpopular in your own home.

Parents need to tell their children clearly and repeatedly:

If anyone asks you to keep secrets, tell me.

If anyone threatens you, tell me.

If anyone asks for pictures, tell me.

If you made a mistake, tell me. You will not be in trouble.

Predators depend on one thing: silence.

If your child is targeted: Where to report

If your child is being threatened, extorted, or exploited online, do not try to handle it quietly.

Report immediately:

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline : report.cybertip.org

report.cybertip.org FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): ic3.gov

If there is an immediate threat or risk of self-harm: call 911

Do not pay or negotiate. It almost always escalates.

If you can, save evidence first: screenshots, usernames, timestamps, and platform names. Evidence disappears fast.

If reading this made your stomach drop, good. That is the appropriate reaction.

Because this is not theoretical. It is organized predation, aimed at children, operating through the devices we have normalized in their hands.

Networks like 764 seek the reachable — and in our connected world, nearly all children are.

But parents are not powerless.

Not if we wake up.

Not if we engage.

Not if we refuse to look away.