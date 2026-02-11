Home News Female wrestler says male opponent sexually assaulted her, school delayed reporting incident

High school wrestler Kallie Keeler just wanted the match to end after she was recently forced to compete against a male during a girls' wrestling competition, alleging that her opponent sexually assaulted her when he pinned her to the ground.

The 16-year-old, a sophomore at Rogers High School in Washington state, said during an interview with unDivided host Brandi Kruse that she didn’t even know before the match that her opponent was male.

During the match against a wrestler from Emerald Ridge High School, which took place on Dec. 6, 2025, Keeler’s opponent reportedly "reached between her legs and, very forcefully for several seconds, put their fingers in her private area,” Kruse recapped.

The podcast host played a video of the match taken by Keeler’s mom, which shows the teenage girl attempting to mouth something to her mother as the other high schooler pins her to the mat. Keeler was reportedly trying to tell her mom that her opponent’s fingers were in her private area.

“I didn't really know what to do or how to handle that situation. I just wanted the match to be over,” Keeler told Kruse, saying that she just let the male athlete pin her so it would end.

While unDivided did not name Keeler’s male opponent, Reduxx reports the athlete's name is Taufa’ase’e Tei, also known as Trixie Tei. Tei has reportedly competed in five wrestling events throughout his high school career. The Lady Jag Kickoff Tournament, where he competed against Keeler, was his first tournament.

Keeler did not learn until after the match that the athlete she had wrestled was male, until a coach from another school told her. The female athlete said she was “shocked” by the revelation.

After the match, Keeler’s parents emailed the coaches at Rogers High School to demand action, reports unDivided.

"This is a huge issue and something that is 100% not OK," the email stated. "The fact that this was done by a biological male who identifies as a female is an even bigger issue for me. Where do we go from here?"

Keeler said she told her coach how uncomfortable the incident had made her feel, and the coach reportedly promised to look into it. On Dec. 8, 2025, Keeler’s coach emailed the teen’s parents, saying that she “most certainly would not put Kallie on the mat if I thought she was competing with a male.”

“I will investigate this and look to see if we have a video on our end,” the email continued. “I will touch base with you either this afternoon or tomorrow morning after I do my due diligence."

Keeler’s parents told unDivided that they never heard back. On Jan. 25, Keeler shared her story with unDivided’s tip line after the independent outlet reported that female athletes at Emerald Ridge High School were uncomfortable with two boys in their locker room.

The outlet emailed the Puyallup School District on Jan. 29 about Keeler’s story, and the district claimed in an email the following day that it had reported the student’s allegations to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

If this was the first time a report related to the incident was filed, then that means the school district reported the incident to law enforcement two months after it occurred.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to unDivided that it had launched an investigation into a report about a sexual assault that took place during a wrestling match between a student and a trans-identifying opponent.

Despite the confirmation of an investigation, unDivided argued that multiple school district employees appear to have violated Washington’s mandatory reporter law.

The Puyallup School District and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment. The article will be updated if the outlet receives a response.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Sey, the CEO of XX-XY Athletics and a retired artistic gymnast, retweeted a video of Keeler’s wrestling match, which was originally posted online by the X account Libs of TikTok.

“This is disturbing,” Sey wrote. “He jams his hand right in her crotch. This isn’t wrestling. This is sexual assault. That’s a man doing it.”

A spokeswoman for the Puyallup School District, Sarah Gillispie, confirmed to The Center Square on Tuesday that an investigation is ongoing but said that she could not provide specific details about the case.

“This matter is under investigation," Gillispie stated. "As such, we cannot share details or discuss specifics. What we can say is that student safety is a top priority and that all reports involving student safety are taken seriously."

In a separate statement, Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank told TCS that the sheriff’s office had taken a report, which the prosecuting attorney’s office will review and determine possible charges to be filed.