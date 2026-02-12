Home News Bishop criticizes Notre Dame after abortion advocate selected for director post University's 'fidelity' to Catholic mission called into question

A Catholic bishop has denounced the University of Notre Dame’s decision to appoint a professor who supports abortion rights and has "attacked the pro-life movement" as a director of one of its academic institutes.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, whose territory houses the Catholic university, issued a statement on Wednesday expressing “strong opposition” to the appointment of associate professor Susan Ostermann as director of Notre Dame's Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies.

“Ostermann’s extensive public advocacy of abortion rights and her disparaging and inflammatory remarks about those who uphold the dignity of human life from the moment of conception to natural death go against a core principle of justice that is central to Notre Dame’s Catholic identity and mission,” stated Rhoades, who has served in his role since 2009.

“In nearly a dozen op-eds (co-authored with another abortion activist, former Notre Dame Professor Tamara Kay), Professor Ostermann has attacked the pro-life movement, using outrageous rhetoric.”

Examples cited by the bishop include instances in which Ostermann said the pro-life movement is rooted “in white supremacy and racism” and labeled pro-life pregnancy resource centers as “anti-abortion propaganda sites” that hurt women.

Rhoades expressed concern with Ostermann’s history of working as a consultant for the Population Council, an NGO that, among other things, lobbies for the legalization of abortion abroad.

"It has been linked to China’s population control policies that have resulted in hundreds of millions of abortions of baby girls," Rhoades wrote. 'It was also instrumental in securing approval of the abortion pill by the FDA, which is responsible for the majority of abortions in the United States."

In response to those who believe that the appointment was a matter of “academic freedom,” the bishop stated that the concept “concerns the liberty of faculty to conduct research according to their own professional judgment and interests.”

“This appointment, by contrast, concerns the official administrative appointment to lead an academic unit,” Rhoades continued. “Such appointments have profound impact on the integrity of Notre Dame’s public witness as a Catholic university.”

“This appointment understandably creates confusion in the public mind as to Notre Dame’s fidelity to its Catholic mission. Many faculty, students, alumni, and benefactors of Notre Dame have reached out to me to express their shock, sadness, confusion, and disappointment. I share their feelings as well as their love for Notre Dame.”

In January, the Keough School of Global Affairs announced Ostermann’s appointment, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

“Susan is an exceptional scholar and a deeply engaged teacher whose work reflects the Keough School’s commitment to rigorous, interdisciplinary research with real-world impact,” said Mary Gallagher, dean of the Keough School, at the time.

“Her long-standing engagement with Asia, combined with her collaborative leadership style, makes her an outstanding choice to lead the Liu Institute into its next chapter.”

Ostermann told EWTN that she "respects" the university's mission and is “fully committed to maintaining an environment of academic freedom where a plurality of voices can flourish.”

“While I hold my own convictions on complex social and legal issues, I want to be clear: my role is to support the diverse research of our scholars and students, not to advance a personal political agenda,” stated Ostermann.

“I am inspired by the University’s focus on Integral Human Development, which calls us to promote the dignity and flourishing of every person. I respect Notre Dame’s institutional position on the sanctity of life at every stage.”