Home News Country music star tears up during son's 'American Idol' audition: 'That's my boy!'

Quick Summary AI Summary Country music star Marty Brown becomes emotional during his son Christian's audition for 'American Idol'.

Christian sings 'Wildest Dreams', a song written by his father about his love for his children.

All judges voted to send the contestant through to Hollywood Week. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

A country music star from the 1990s appeared to become emotional as he watched his son audition for “American Idol,” singing a song the father wrote as a testament to his love for his children.

Marty Brown, a Kentucky-born country singer and songwriter, accompanied his son, Christian Brown, to the 22-year-old’s audition on Monday for the reality singing competition's 24th season. When the pair entered the audition room, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan recognized the father, who’s known for co-writing Tracy Byrd's 1994 hit "I'm From the Country."

During an interview about his performance, Christian Brown explained that he planned to sing “Wildest Dreams,” a song his father wrote about his children. According to the “American Idol” contestant, the song “Wildest Dreams” is “about how much you love somebody.”

“I’m going to be singing for my dad. It’s my way of telling him that I love him,” Christian Brown told the cameras. “I would not be where I am today without him.”

Marty Brown’s eyes appeared to fill with tears as he watched his 22-year-old perform the song in front of Bryan and his fellow “American Idol” judges, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood. After Christian Brown finished the song, his father declared, “That’s my boy.”

"It's got to make you proud to watch your boy do that," Bryan said, to which Marty Brown replied: “It really does.”

All three “American Idol” judges voted to send Christian Brown on through to Hollywood Week, according to Billboard, with Bryan saying that he looked forward to seeing him grow throughout the competition.

Another emotional moment occurred earlier this season of “American Idol” when a teenage Chick-fil-A employee auditioned by singing a cover of “Honest,” not realizing the song's songwriter was next in line to perform.

Lainey Grace, a 16-year-old high school student from Prattville, Alabama, appeared before the judges during the first round of “American Idol” auditions held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The high school student told the judges she planned to sing Kyndal Inskeep’s song “Honest” at her audition, saying she had heard it from her sister.

As Grace sat in front of the piano and sang for the judges, Inskeep was next in line to audition and was visibly moved to tears as she listened to the teenager’s performance.

Before Richie could cast the deciding vote on whether to send Grace to the next round — as Bryan had voted yes, while Underwood voted no — the judges called Inskeep into the room.

The two women embraced each other and sang a duet of the song in front of the judges, without the piano this time. While Richie eventually voted against sending Grace through to Hollywood Week, the judge encouraged the teen to come back one day and said her audition was “very inspiring.”

While the high schooler did not make it to the next round, as TV Insider reported at the time, all three judges voted to send Inskeep on to the next stage after she auditioned with another original song titled “Prayer of a Trying Daughter.”

In an Instagram post after the audition, Grace shared a photo of her performing the duet with Inskeep, writing: “can’t believe I got to meet such a sweet and amazing person. She’s such a light for God and such a gifted singer. I feel so blessed to know you kyndal and can’t wait to see how far you’ll go!”

During another episode of “American Idol,” contestant Hannah Harper auditioned with her original song “String Cheese.” The song details how Harper, a mother of three boys, found comfort through God during a time when she struggled with postpartum depression.

“I remember being on the couch. They were all crying at the same time,” the contestant said, referring to her children. “All I wanted was to be a mom, and I couldn’t do it. I was praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. I got up off my couch, and I wrote this song.”

During a sneak preview for the latest season of “American Idol,” Underwood appeared to wipe away tears after listening to Harper’s song.

“Well, that’s just about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard,” the country music singer said.