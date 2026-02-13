Home News ‘This is How We Do It’ singer Montell Jordan on beating prostate cancer, redefining success: ‘God is healing’

Long before he became a cancer survivor and marriage mentor, Montell Jordan shot to fame in 1995 with his chart-topping hit “This Is How We Do It,” a song that helped define an era and launched a career marked by fame, fortune and global tours.

But according to the 57-year-old California native, the version of success he chased in his early years proved fleeting.

“Earlier in my life, success was dictated by the world’s definition: houses, cars, accolades, fame,” he told The Christian Post. “When I finally recognized that success is counterfeit, that was the turning point for my life. I decided I would rather be significant than successful.”

That shift in perspective was tested anew over the past two years, as Jordan faced prostate cancer, a journey he and his wife, Kristin, say ultimately strengthened their marriage, deepened their faith and reshaped their purpose.

Jordan announced over Christmas that he is cancer-free, news that arrived at a moment he described as nothing short of miraculous.

“It was the best Christmas I can remember,” he said.

His health journey began in January 2024 with an early-stage diagnosis, followed by a prostatectomy in November. After a brief period of relief, doctors discovered the cancer had returned, leading to seven-and-a-half weeks of proton therapy, 37 treatments, five days a week.

“It was very, very tough,” Jordan said.

He completed treatment just before Thanksgiving. On Christmas Eve, he went in for follow-up bloodwork, expecting to wait days for results. Instead, his doctor called Christmas morning as his children and grandchildren opened presents.

“Hearing that the PSA was 0.01, undetected, cancer-free, it was the greatest,” Jordan said. “We were all together as a family. It couldn’t have been better.”

For Kristin Jordan, the diagnosis came on the heels of personal loss. Her father had died of lung cancer in 2023, making the year feel especially heavy.

“It was probably one of the most difficult things we’ve been through,” she said. “And we’ve been through a lot.”

Still, she said the experience drew them closer.

“There’s something about being in the valley that allows you to draw closer to God and closer to each other,” Kristin said. “We learned how to fight together because we had a common fight.”

The couple, married nearly three decades, have previously spoken openly about surviving infidelity, bankruptcy and miscarriage and authored a book on marriage, This Is How We Do It: Making Your Marriage A Masterpeace.

Jordan said those hardships, while painful, prepared them to walk through illness with unity.

“God has always been equipping us to help others navigate what they’re going through,” he said. “Now He’s also equipped us to speak into that space of ‘for better or for worse, in sickness and in health.’ It took us 30 years of marriage to get to that part.”

The singer emphasized that his cancer journey, though difficult, reinforced a central truth about faith and the nature of God.

“What I learned about God is that He’s not on the other side of healing, He is healing,” he said. “He’s in the midst of it. He doesn’t stand outside our pain like a cheerleader. He walks with us through every tear, every treatment, every hard moment.”

The couple emphasized daily spiritual disciplines like prayer, Scripture reading and community as essential to staying grounded.

“Mornings are for devotion, days are for connection, evenings are for reflection,” Jordan said. “If you skip devotion, you end up trying to connect without being rooted.”

Kristin added that surrounding themselves with trusted believers helped carry the weight when it became too heavy to bear alone.

“We’ve been anchored in prayer,” she said. “And sometimes it takes more than prayer. We fast, and we lean on community.”

Now cancer-free, Jordan said he measures success differently than he once did.

“I believe it’s possible to be successful and insignificant,” he said. “But it’s impossible to be significant and not successful. I’d rather get to Heaven and hear someone say, ‘I’m here because of you,’ than hear, ‘That was a really nice song.’”

The couple recently participated as non-paid panelists for National Marriage Week, a nationwide initiative focused on strengthening relationships through education, community and faith-based support. Jordan said the weeklong effort aligns closely with their own mission to help couples thrive, especially during seasons of crisis.

Resources from National Marriage Week — including a free video series and practical tools for couples — will remain available online at MarriageWeek.org, offering year-round encouragement on communication, conflict resolution and rebuilding trust.

“If you’re struggling, it probably means you care,” Jordan said. “But don’t struggle from a distance. Get close. Talk to someone who’s been down that road and come back.”

Kristin urged couples to learn from others rather than repeating painful cycles.

“A wise person learns from the mistakes of others,” she said. “You don’t have to experience everything firsthand.”

Looking ahead, the Jordans are preparing to launch a marriage podcast, “This is How We Do Marriage,” this spring, sharing lessons from nearly 32 years together, what Jordan jokingly called “107 years in music industry time.”

Their message, they said, remains simple: hardship doesn’t have to be the end of the story, and God is present even in the midst of the storms.

“If it's possible for us to walk through [hard times] and get through it in a great way, it's possible for somebody else,” Kristin said. “Our goal is always to show somebody the other side of the mountain and let them know that there is hope and it is OK and you will make it.”

“Our job becomes being a hope dealer, and that’s what we get to do today. Even though those are very difficult waters to navigate, God equips us every step of the way.”