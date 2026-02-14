Home News Gay Days LGBT gathering in Orlando won't be canceled despite loss of sponsorship support

Quick Summary AI Summary Gay Days LGBT gathering in Orlando will proceed despite loss of sponsorship support.

Organizers clarified that the annual event has not been canceled.

Changes to the hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorships were initially cited as reasons to pause plans. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Following an announcement from Gay Days that some interpreted as a cancellation of the group’s 2026 gathering in Orlando, organizers clarified that the annual event hasn't been canceled despite the loss of sponsorships that initially caused the group to pause its plans.

Gay Days, which was established in 1991 and describes itself as “the leading LGBTQ vacation experience that spans five days over a weekend in June,” announced Sunday via social media that it had decided to pause the Orlando event scheduled for June.

“Changes to our host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and broader challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events nationwide made it impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post. “This is a pause — not an ending.”

“For more than 30 years, GayDays has been built by and for our community. Our focus now is on reimagining the future and returning with a stronger, more sustainable event,” the LGBT group continued. “We will share updates in the coming months as we shape the next chapter together. Thank you for your support, your patience, and for being part of the GayDays family.”

But two days later, in a Tuesday Facebook post, the organization declared that the annual gathering at the Disney World theme park would continue.

“On Saturday, June 6, we encourage everyone to visit the parks, wear red, and be visible. Since 1991, this weekend has been about community, pride, and showing up together,” Gay Days wrote. “We’re proud to support and honor where it all began.”

Josh Duke, co-owner of Gay Days, assured in a statement this week that the annual LGBT gathering will still take place and promised that additional information will be available at a later date.

“At this time, I’d like to clarify that Gay Days Orlando has not been canceled,” Duke said in a statement to the Washington Blade. “We are currently finalizing details regarding our plans for 2026 and will be making an official announcement later this week.”

According to the organization’s website, Gay Days urges participants to visit theme parks like Disney World while wearing the color red to identify one another.

“Originating in 1991 as a single-day initiative where participants were encouraged to wear red and stand out at theme parks, GayDays has evolved into a week-long extravaganza thanks to the efforts of the LGBTQ community, local advocates, businesses, and online supporters,” Gay Days’ website states.

“The event now offers round-the-clock entertainment, including theme park visits, social gatherings, concerts, special events, and renowned parties, attracting over 180,000 attendees from across the nation and the world.”

Amid a changing political landscape, many LGBT event organizers across the country have reported difficulties securing sponsorships and facing other challenges in recent years when scheduling gatherings.

In July 2025, the LGBT group Bartlesville Equality, based outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced the postponement of their Pride 2025 event schedule, citing "fundraising efforts," a "heightened climate of hostility," and a lack of volunteers.

The group also claimed that because of a U.S. circuit court decision allowing concealed carry, they could not "guarantee the basic safety of Pride participants."

Austin Pride in Texas also announced last summer that its festival would "look and feel a bit different" due to funding cuts.

In a July 2025 post on social media, the group wrote: "Like many Pride organizations across the country, we've been impacted by the current political climate — and yes, that includes our funding. We're feeling it this year, and as a result, the festival will look and feel a bit different than what you're used to.

"But here's what won't change: our heart, our community, and our pride,” the group added.

The New York City Pride celebration in June 2025 saw a drop in corporate sponsorships along the parade route, losing as much as $750,000 in sponsorship funds, NBC News reported.