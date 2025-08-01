Home News LGBT pride events scaled back, canceled amid steep drop in fundraising, 'climate of hostility'

Several scheduled LGBT-themed events in Oklahoma, Texas and other states are expected to scale down or even cancel altogether after organizers say sharp reductions in funding and a shifting political climate have cut into their bases.

On Thursday, pro-LGBT group Bartlesville Equality, based outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced the postponement of their Pride 2025 event schedule, citing "fundraising efforts," a "heightened climate of hostility" and a lack of volunteers.

"With deep regret, we must announce the postponement of our 2025 Pride celebration," the group wrote in a July 31 Facebook post. "[F]undraising efforts have not met the financial needs of Pride 2025. Like many non-profits nationwide, we face a challenging financial climate, with donations down significantly."

The group stated that because of a U.S. circuit court decision allowing concealed carry, they could not "guarantee the basic safety of Pride participants." It wasn't clear whether the event would be rescheduled.

Oklahoma street preacher and activist Rich Penkoski took credit for the decision, telling CP the pride event was canceled because he "refused to compromise God's truth and stood against the LGBT agenda that sought to overrun our city."

"Even local Christians criticized me for being 'too bold' in my preaching. But I obeyed God, not man," Penkoski told CP Thursday. "The result? Victory for Christ. The fruit speaks for itself: Pride canceled, funding pulled, and the city awakened. This is more than a story about Bartlesville — it's about what happens when Christians stop compromising and start standing boldly."

The Bartlesville event, however, is not the only one to cite a drop in funding.

Austin Pride in Austin, Texas, said this year's festival would "look and feel a bit different" due to funding cuts. In a July 30 post, the group wrote: "Like many Pride organizations across the country, we've been impacted by the current political climate — and yes, that includes our funding. We're feeling it this year, and as a result, the festival will look and feel a bit different than what you're used to.

"But here's what won't change: our heart, our community, and our pride," the group added.

Slated to feature live drag performances and a parade at the Texas State Capitol, the Austin event's website says the festival is open to all ages and children under 6 are admitted free.

This year's pride celebration in New York City, meanwhile, saw a drop in corporate sponsorships along the parade route, losing as much as $750,000 in sponsorship funds, according to NBC News.

That trend is also reportedly impacting similar events, with corporate sponsors pulling as much as $350,000 in funding, NBC News reported.

In April, Fabrice Houdart, executive director of the Association of LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors, acknowledged the falling support.

"A lot of these companies are saying, 'I won't engage on anything LGBT related because I don't want to find myself being a target.'"

Matt Skallerud, president of Pink Media, cited the Bud Light backlash over the Dylan Mulvaney partnership as a cultural tipping point after that campaign cost Anheuser-Busch about 20% of its market value.