Home News Forrest Frank mourns the loss of his meteorologist grandfather: 'Good and faithful servant'

Popular Christian singer Forrest Frank is remembering his recently deceased grandfather, who was a prominant meteorologist in Texas, as a "good and faithful servant" whose influence is reflected in his music career.

In an X post published on Wednesday, Frank announced that "today, my grandad went to be with Jesus." The video featured in the X post showed Frank's late grandfather, Neil Frank, watching a sermon he delivered in 1985. Frank died at the age of 94.

"I used it as the intro for my album and tour," Frank wrote.

The video included footage of Neil Frank's remarks at a 1985 Billy Graham crusade, in which he testified that he "became a new creature in Christ Jesus." The late Frank detailed how his embrace of the Christian faith was accompanied by "a change in my value system, a change in my understanding and certainly, a change in my concept of this person of Christ."

Well done, good and faithful servant pic.twitter.com/OqrpCr4eFU — Forrest Frank (@forestfrank) December 24, 2025

Neil Frank also discussed what he called the "great tragedy in modern America," saying, "many of us have never taken the time to find out what living is all about." The X post was accompanied by a caption reading "Well done, good and faithful servant."

"One day I will get to see you again," Frank said. "Until then, I will spend my time doing what you did best," by "spreading the name of Jesus."

Neil Frank was best known for his work as a climate scientist. He was the longest-serving director of the National Hurricane Center (1974-1987) and the retired chief meteorologist after 21 years at KHOU-TV in Houston, Texas, according to the Cornwall Alliance, an organization committed to "challenging climate alarmism and promoting Biblically sound stewardship." Frank served as a fellow at the Cornwall Alliance.

The meteorologist was among 142 signatories to "An Open Letter to Pope Francis on Climate Change," described as a rejection of "climate alarmism."

Frank also authored or co-authored multiple op-eds in recent years, including a 2013 piece published by The Christian Post rejecting the idea that man-made global warming made Superstorm Sandy stronger than it otherwise would have been. The Daily Caller published a similar analysis by Frank in 2016, which described Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's assertion that "Hurricane Matthew was likely more destructive because of climate change" as "false."

Frank's Daily Caller op-ed also asserted that implementing the Paris climate agreement, supported by Clinton and other Democrats, would be ineffective at reducing Earth's temperature. According to Frank, the belief that "CO2, emitted when we burn fossil fuels for electricity and transportation vital to life, health, and prosperity, causes global warming that causes more and stronger hurricanes" is "wrong."

Neil Frank's death took place less than a week after the birth of his great-grandson, Forrest Frank's second child. Frank and his wife named their newborn child Sonny Neil Frank.