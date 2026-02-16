Home News Savannah Guthrie pleads with kidnapper 2 weeks after mom's disappearance: 'We believe'

Quick Summary AI Summary Savannah Guthrie posts a new video pleading for the return of her missing mother, Nancy, two weeks after her disappearance.

The 'Today' host expressed hope, stating, 'We still believe' in her mother's safe return.

The FBI offers a $100,000 reward for information on Nancy Guthrie's location or the suspect. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

“Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie continues to plead for her missing mother’s safe return two weeks after her disappearance, assuring the individual responsible that “it is never too late to do the right thing." She maintained her belief in “the essential goodness of every human being.”

Guthrie, 54, shared a video on her Instagram page on Sunday, two weeks after the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Guthrie, who has co-hosted NBC’s flagship morning news show since 2012, acknowledged the length of time that her mother has been missing but insisted that she and her two siblings “still have hope.”

“We still believe,” she added. Guthrie delivered a message to whoever is behind her mother’s disappearance or anyone with information about her whereabouts. “It’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing.”

“We are here,” she added. “We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it’s never too late.”

The caption accompanying the video stated: “Bring her home. It’s never too late to do the next right thing.”

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home between 9:45 p.m. local time on Jan. 31 and the following morning. She was last seen having dinner with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law. The elder Guthrie was reported missing after not attending a virtual church service on the morning of Feb. 1.

In a video message delivered alongside her siblings in the days following her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie praised the family’s missing matriarch as “God’s precious daughter” and a “fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.” She also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers for her mother’s safe return.

“We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," she said.

“We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you,” Guthrie declared. “We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again.”

In the Feb. 4 video message, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings vowed to pay ransom money to ensure their mother’s safe return. However, they indicated that they would only make a ransom payment if they received proof that their mother was still alive.

Two weeks after the disappearance, no proof of life has emerged, and Nancy Guthrie’s location as well as the identity of the suspect in her disappearance remain a mystery.

In a Feb. 10 social media post, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office released images of a masked man wearing gloves at Nancy Guthrie’s front door on the morning of her disappearance, obtained from backup footage from her doorbell camera. The images show the suspect tampering with the camera.

The FBI, which has been working closely with local law enforcement to ensure Guthrie’s return, described the suspect in a Feb. 12 social media post. The suspect is identified as a male of average build, estimated at 5’9” to 5’10,” who was wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack in the video. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information about Guthrie’s location and/or the capture of the individual responsible.