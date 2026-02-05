Home News Savannah Guthrie calls mom ‘God's precious daughter,' pleads to alleged kidnappers for proof of life

A distraught Savannah Guthrie called her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, “God’s precious daughter” in a heart-wrenching appeal on Wednesday. The "Today" show co-host also addressed her mother’s alleged kidnappers, saying her family is ready to talk about a ransom, but not before they have proof their mother is alive.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can,” Guthrie said in a video shared on Instagram where she is flanked by her sister, Annie, and her brother, Camron.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” she pleaded.

Chris Nanos, the Pima County sheriff, told The New York Times that 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home near Tucson, Arizona, sometime between 9:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning. She had dinner with her daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, nearby. Cioni told authorities he dropped off his mother-in-law and made sure she made it inside safely before he left.

While no suspects have yet been identified in the case, at least three unverified ransom notes or communications have been reported by media outlets and law enforcement as of Thursday morning.

While he could not confirm the accuracy or legitimacy of at least one of the ransom notes sent to a local Arizona station, Nanos told CBS News that it is being investigated.

"It's like any piece of evidence," he said. "You give it to us, you give us a lead, we're going to look at every aspect of that lead."

In a statement shared on Truth Social on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump said he spoke with the “Today” show co-host and directed “ALL Federal Law Enforcement” to help.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” President Trump said. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

In her update and appeal on Wednesday, Guthrie thanked everyone who has been praying for her mother, whom she described as a “fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.”

“On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers, for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light,” Guthrie said. “She is funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her, and crowd around her, and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you'll see.”

Annie Guthrie said the “light is missing from our lives” and urged her mother, “If you're listening, we need you to come home.”

Guthrie further described her mother as someone with a fragile heart who needs medication to survive, and she “is without any medicine.”

Still, she continued to encourage her mother with words full of faith.

“Mommy. If you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again,” she said in her appeal. “We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again.”