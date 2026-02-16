Home Opinion Human Rights Campaign’s corporate influence collapses, as Fortune 500 companies flee the LGBT cause

Three years ago, if you’d asked the smartest conservatives in the room what it would take to change corporate America, nobody would’ve guessed six beer cans. But looking back, one of the best things that’s ever happened in this century will also go down as one of the worst business decisions ever made.



When Bud Light plastered Dylan Mylvaney’s face on a pack of cold ones, a switch flipped in this country — sparking a grassroots revolution that’s still turning woke brands on its head. And while it’s gratifying to see the power shift from cocky CEOs to the people, what’s even better is seeing the bully behind it all crumble.

Life hasn’t exactly been kind to the peddlers of wokeness since 2023. But no one’s taken a bigger hit than the organization that masterminded this extremism to begin with — the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). America’s largest and loudest LGBT activist group, once feared by corporate boardrooms and executives alike, now finds itself in the uncomfortable and unusual position of intimidating no one. Gone are the days when businesses raced to contort their internal policies to the radical demands of HRC’s Corporate Equality Index. Now, the old shine of a 100% score, of being perfectly aligned with the most outspoken pro-trans, pro-gay agenda in the world, is more damaging than desirable.

This year, in a sign of HRC’s growing irrelevance, the 2026 index lost a whopping 65% of its Fortune 500 participants, dropping from 377 companies in 2025 to just 131. The rankings, which started back in 2002, have been the best indicator of a business’s political leanings for two decades. These days, to get within striking distance of a perfect score, employers have to agree to wild concessions like covering the cost of gender-transition procedures for staff and their families, publicly advocating for pro-LGBT legislation, forcing employees to undergo multiple ideological trainings, opening restrooms to both sexes, introducing a pronoun sharing guide, recruiting employees based on sexual orientation and gender identity (not merit and experience), and more.

For most CEOs, there’s only one path to survival in our current climate, and that’s to remove themselves from scrutiny and back out of the index altogether. And who can blame them? A low score would open them up to public shaming by HRC, and a good score would put them at odds with an army of Americans who could tank their revenue. It’s a lose-lose.

“The number of Fortune 500 companies abandoning participation in HRC’s radical activist index is yet another sign that ESG and woke capitalism were never about profits,” insisted Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, to The Washington Stand. Not to mention, he continued, “The more consumers learn about companies’ advocacy for bizarre, fringe LGBT politics, the less they think of the brands. And corporations are finally getting the message. Hopefully, the companies still participating will soon concede that their job isn’t to tell Americans how to live or what to believe, but to simply serve their needs.”

And while some people still wonder if the downfall of DEI and LGBT activism is too good to be true, HRC’s own research found that four in 10 U.S. workers are reporting “rollbacks in diversity and inclusion initiatives this year.” While executives desperately look for the off-ramp to these toxic politics, the organization that’s terrorized brands over their level of “inclusivity” is frantically trying to find a fundraising foothold. Just last February, at the height of the public pushback, HRC was forced to lay off 20% of its staff. This “restructuring,” as they called it, is almost certainly the result of public pressure and dwindling support.

“The board has charged [President] Kelley [Robinson] with ensuring a balanced budget in the face of a new environment that requires a reset as we ready ourselves for the challenges ahead,” an official claimed. Even so, a senior staffer warned, “We aren’t going anywhere.”

That may be, but the influence the group wielded over CEOs for years has evaporated. “What we’re seeing with the Human Rights Campaign and its annual Corporate Equality Index is a true ‘preference cascade,’” Stephen Soukup insisted to TWS. Soukup, author of The Dictatorship of Woke Capital and visiting fellow in the Heritage Foundation’s Free Enterprise Initiative, cites this four-decades-old term from Turkish-American economist Timur Kuran. It was used, he explains, “to describe the series of events that precipitate the fall of an authoritarian regime. In brief, an external event causes a near-simultaneous realization among individuals in an oppressed population that they are not alone — that they are not the only ones who have been putting on a brave face and pretending not to detest the ‘regime’ for fear of public reprisal. Once this realization is made,” Soukup points out, “the false public façade of support for the regime crumbles quickly, and the entire structure collapses upon itself, leading to a ‘cascade’ of social rebellion.”

In the case of HRC, he said, “roughly 18 months ago, my colleague Robby Starbuck pushed companies with right-leaning customer bases that had nevertheless prioritized politics in corporate governance to reassess what they were doing and why. When they did so, they realized — almost simultaneously — that they were not alone in detesting and resenting the HRC’s burdensome, intrusive, and anti-shareholder agenda.”

Tractor Supply, Steve reminds people, was the first company to admit that it felt pressure to participate in the index, and the first to quit. “Almost immediately thereafter, John Deere and Harley-Davidson followed suit. Then Lowe’s, then Ford, and so on. “Today,” he warned, “HRC’s entire corporate pressure movement is on the verge of complete collapse.”

And no one’s happier to see big-name brands high-tailing it out of the political space than Starbuck himself. This is, he cheered on X, “A Total, resounding victory by our movement. Turns out sex changes for kids, struggle sessions at work and anti-White DEI policies aren’t popular! People just needed a voice to fight for them and never give an inch to the enemy. When we do that, we win and embolden people to speak up.” But, he cautioned, “Our work isn’t done yet though, we still have 35% left to go (and many secret DEI programs to end). Enjoy this victory though! We don’t play by the rules of woke lunatics anymore. We will restore what’s ours with sanity.”

Originally published at The Washington Stand.