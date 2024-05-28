Home News Russell Brand reflects on 'beautiful' first month as a Christian: 'I'm so excited to learn more'

In a candid update, comedian Russell Brand shared reflections on his "beautiful" first month as a Christian, describing it as a period of significant transformation and newfound clarity.

"I've been a Christian a month now, and it's been a big change," the 48-year-old actor said in a recent TikTok video. "Not that I've entirely changed as a person. Of course, I haven't, but I've taken on a lot of new concepts, and it changes you to accept that it's not like you're in a game show, and by doing really, really good things, you can get redeemed."

For Brand, he said the journey to Christianity has been about embracing the concept of repentance and acknowledging an internal struggle.

"Repentance, to repent, means that you have to continually change and acknowledge that 'I am in a battle against myself,' that I need to surrender myself to an ever-present, internal and accessible Jesus, that mercy is something that's given to me, been granted to me, that I live with through love, not something that I can sort of win or achieve by doing good deeds," he said.

The entertainer shared how his faith has brought "incredible" people and literature into his life, offering him a sense of peace and direction.

"When I'm in doubt, I feel that instruction is there, accessible. I feel like I know what I'm supposed to do, and when I don't do what I'm supposed to do, that's even clearer," he explained. "When I feel myself being selfish or inconsiderate or putting myself first or not thinking about how I can be better to other people, it's as if there is an inner illumination available to me now."

Brand expressed admiration for the simplicity and profundity of Christian doctrine, particularly the narrative of God coming to earth as a man and sacrificing Himself for humanity's redemption.

"I love the simplicity of the idea of God coming to earth as a man to experience what it is to be human and to sacrifice Himself because that's the only sacrifice that could bring us home, that could give us the opportunity for redemption," he said. "I like the idea, when I'm in prayer and in communion, just alone, that there is a figure available, wounded and coronated, available to me. In my failings and my failures and in my fallibility, there is strength."

Brand emphasized that this journey is only beginning. He conveyed a sense of excitement and eagerness to continue learning and growing in his faith.

"It's a beautiful journey to go on," he said. "I know I'm just at the beginning. I know I'm just learning. I know there's so much more to learn, and I'm so excited to learn more from you and for us to learn together."

Brand, baptized in April, has published a series of videos in recent months about his spiritual journey to the Christian faith.

"I know a lot of people are sort of cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious," he said in a video last month. "As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me, it's very exciting."

In December, he told followers he was reading the Bible and The Problem of Pain, a 1940 book by C.S. Lewis that explores the role of suffering in the Christian life.

In January, he revealed that he was reading Rick Warren's The Purpose-Driven Life and desired a "personal relationship with God." The comedian said he's found Jesus Christ increasingly important as he grows older, despite once seeing many churches as either too "old-fashioned" or too modernized.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson last year, Brand said, "Like many desperate people, I need spirituality. I need God, or I cannot cope in this world. I need to believe in the best in people."

Brand has been shrouded in controversy in recent years. He faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including one report that claims he assaulted a 16-year-old girl after pulling her into an "emotionally and sexually abusive" relationship.

Brand has denied the "very serious criminal allegations" and maintained that while he was "very, very promiscuous" in the past, all of his sexual relationships were "always consensual."

In his latest TikTok, the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actor invited his audience to share their own spiritual journeys and reflections.

"Let me know where your journey's taking you. Can you remember your first month as a Christian, and let me know if since I've been talking about this publicly, it's made you think about Christianity differently. We're having lots of conversations about this stuff, and I'm so grateful to be having them with you. Stay free."