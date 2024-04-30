Home News Russell Brand says recent baptism left him feeling 'changed,' 'surrendered in Christ'

Actor and comedian Russell Brand offered further reflections on his recent baptism, which he described as an "incredible and profound experience" that has left him feeling "changed" and "surrendered in Christ."

"Many of you will have had your own experiences of baptism and will therefore know what I'm talking about," Brand, 48, said in a post-baptismal video posted to social media Monday. "Many aspects of it were very intimate and personal."

The video comes days after he announced he was "taking the plunge" by getting baptized seven months after a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches brought allegations from four women who leveled accusations against him, including rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Brand has denied the "very serious criminal allegations" and maintained that while he was "very, very promiscuous" in the past, all of his sexual relationships were "always consensual."

Acknowledging that he once abused drugs, he continued the Monday video:

"The truth is this: as a person that has in the past taken many, many substances and always been disappointed with their inability to deliver the kind of tranquility and peace and even transcendence I always felt I've been looking for, something occurred in the process of baptism that was incredible, overwhelming."

"Literally overwhelming because I was obviously underwater, and it was the River Thames — at some points," he added. "So I felt changed, transitioned."

Brand conceded that while the difficulties of life remain, he feels a power he didn't before.

"Now, of course, even though it's been less than 24 hours in the interim period, I've already felt irritation," he said. "I got three children, I got a job, I've got challenges. I still live in the world, but I feel a new resource in me has switched on."

Brand expressed appreciation for the many messages of support he has received from fans about the latest step in his faith journey while also acknowledging that he understands the cynicism of those who questioned his conversion a year after the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"Even some of the cynicism, I understand because some people will just see me as a celebrity," Brand said. "But I don't see me as a celebrity because I was me when I was a little boy. I was me when I was a junkie. I was me when I was poor. I've been me in all of the different phases."

Brand said he is "grateful" to all who have embraced him.

"I can't tell you how happy I feel and how relieved I feel, but as you know, if you know, my resources are coming from somewhere else and someone else now," he explained. "Thank you so much for your support. Let's keep doing this together — or certainly I'm just going to do what I'm doing. I love you so much. I'm so grateful to be surrendered in Christ. See you all soon."

Brand made headlines last week for his announcement that he would finally be "taking the plunge" by getting baptized in the River Thames, marking his months-long public wrangling with Christianity.

In a video posted to social media last Friday, Brand said he had heard baptism explained to him as "an opportunity to die and be reborn; an opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name like it says in Galatians — that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person."

He also observed that more people thinking of turning back to Christianity as modern institutions and values increasingly crumble, leaving them wanting more.