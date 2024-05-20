Home News Blac Chyna opens up about OnlyFans, getting baptized amid struggle with addiction: 'Tired of myself'

Ex-reality star Blac Chyna, who goes by her birth name Angela White, has opened up about why she quit the lucrative sexualized social media website OnlyFans after she embraced the Christian faith and got baptized.

White was the featured guest on the latest episode of Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae's “The Deep End With Lecrae” podcast. She revealed that she made millions of dollars from her OnlyFans account, where she would post pornographic content of herself.

Ever since she graduated high school, the 36-year-old model and television personality said her identity was wrapped up in how much money she could make. She recalled working as a stripper directly after high school graduation to pay for her college education.

White, who was previously married to Rob Kardashian, said she joined OnlyFans in 2020 because she was in the middle of a costly court case. Though she didn't specify in the interview, White lost a $108 million defamation suit she filed against the reality television stars the Kardashians in May 2022.

During that time, she said she needed money.

“I'm in the middle of my court case. Let me tell you, that court case was very, very, very expensive. … I'm looking at the fees, and I'm like, ‘OK, I need to finish this out,’” White shared, adding that once she started her OnlyFans account, it was hard to resist posting more content to keep her account active.

“I was like, ‘Let me just try it a little bit.’ And I just slid right on in there. Surprisingly, nobody said anything to me. … It was like smooth.”

White said she created the persona of “Blac Chyna” in a strip club, with tattoos, hairstyles and outfits. Creating the OnlyFans account only added to her unhealthy fixation on her exterior appearance and making more money, she said.

White said her lifestyle has changed from stripping, posting on OnlyFans and starring in music videos with rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake to now just wanting to only serve the Lord.

Some critics accused the Christian celebrity of claiming a new-found faith as a publicity stunt.

“Nobody needs publicity when you’re already Blac Chyna. You just walk outside," she said. "You know what I mean. Just walk to the grocery store."

On May 11, 2022, White was baptized into the Christian faith. She said that a few days before her birthday, she asked her friends to find her a "bishop" or a church and that the only thing she wanted to do for her birthday was to get baptized.

"Two bishops came. ... Then ended up both baptizing me. Bishop was inside the water, and the other pastor was on top," she said.

Lecrae asked if she grew up in church, which she said she didn't. He followed up by asking: "What made you say: 'Let's find a pastor or a bishop?' White said she wasn't sure. Lecrae surmised that it must have been the Lord's way of working.

"I was honestly just tired of myself and tired of waking up and feeling a certain way when I know for a fact that I'm way smarter than that," she said.

"After I got baptized, I was still partying, getting lit and all that," she added. "On Sept. 14, ... I [went] sober on these folks. I would do it, and then get to like six months, and then [say], 'Let's get a shot.' ... I would keep trying over and over. So now, this month, on the 14th, would be 19 months sober. So September would be two years."

White said a few months after her baptism, she decided to deactivate her OnlyFans account in the winter of 2022-2023.

That day, she said she called her bishop at 4 a.m. and told him her decision to remove the account. She remembers he was very supportive of the decision.

Dropping the OnlyFans' income meant she would have to work even harder to make money.

“I'm all about that grind life now. You know what I mean? Because there's other ways of making it. Even when I stopped the OnlyFans. I didn't have a backup plan. … That's when faith [came into play],” White said, adding that she deactivated her account and has been “rolling by faith” ever since.

Since accepting Christ as her Lord and Savior, White said she has turned down many job offers that don’t align with her Christian faith.

“This year and last year has just been focusing on working out sobriety [through] the Bible. And if it doesn't, like fall underneath that, then I'm just really not into it,” White stated.

“I've had to turn down a lot of things, and I'm like, these people are crazy. Like I mean some crazy stuff. … I think the craziest one is I got an email from somebody and they were like, ‘Yeah, we want you to host this poker night at this thing. And if you get some people to come, like your famous friends to come in, then, we'll give you an extra $500,000 per each one, and like just all this stuff,” she continued.

“Crazy stuff like that; like even hosting things like even movie roles where it's like. ‘No. Why would I be the sexy stripper villain?’ Whatever you all want me to. That’s too much. … It's too much.”