Home News Justin and Hailey Bieber are pregnant; their parents are praising God

Celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting a baby, and their parents are praising God.

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram late last week, as Hailey Beiber is roughly six months pregnant.

"I have been waiting for this day," Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, said in an Instagram video. "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma!"

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," Mallette added. "And I am so excited. Oh, my goodness. Praise God!"

Thirty-year-old Justin Bieber and 27-year-old Hailey Bieber took to social media last Thursday, sharing a video of them renewing their marital vows in which Hailey Bieber made her baby bump evident by showing it off.

Although their post included no caption, Haley Bieber didn't shy away from letting the world know the couple will soon have an exciting addition to their family.

Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, posted his congratulations on social media, expressing great gratitude to the Lord for the baby.

"Love you guys," Baldwin wrote. "Blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

Baldwin shared a photo of the Biebers kissing, citing 1 John 4:16: "God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God and God in them."

Celebrities and supporters flocked to Instagram to share well wishes and sentiments of joy towards the couple, including conservative political commentator Candace Owens, reality television stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian and singer Demi Lovato.

The Biebers married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse following a two-month engagement.

The couple was open about facing a rocky season in the union in a November 2021 podcast about marriage and relationships, with Justin Bieber stating that things he went through in the past once left him with "trauma and scars."

He said at the time that the only way he could enter into a "healthy" marriage relationship was by experiencing "serious" healing.

"I had a lot of trauma and scars, so I just committed to working on those things, getting healthy. And Hailey just accepted me as I was," Justin Bieber recalled.

"And when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but she had seen my heart through it all. And I could cry thinking about it, to be honest. I just came to a point when I was like: 'There's no other thing that I want more.'"

Hailey Bieber added that while her husband's healing process remains partly a mystery to her, she is glad he "endured" and that they are in a place where they are "united."

In a 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber shared that he was looking forward to being a father. DeGeneres asked the couple what they were waiting for when it came to having their first child.

"There's not really an issue," Justin said at the time. "But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she's just not ready yet. And that's OK."

"I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe," Justin Bieber added. "But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do; … I think she wants to have a few."