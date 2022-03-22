Justin Bieber declares God has wife Hailey ‘in palm of His hands’ following blood clot scare

Pop star Justin Bieber shared with fans how God helped his wife, Hailey Bieber, after she suffered a blood clot in her brain.

One week after his supermodel wife was rushed to the hospital after exhibiting stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain, the artist shared at his March 16 concert in Denver, Colorado, how the health scare impacted his family.

“You know, it’s kind of crazy how life throws you curveballs,” he said during an unplanned break in his concert routine due to a brief power outage that blew out his video monitors and lights.

“You can’t really control much. Most of you probably know or see in the news about my wife. … She’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong,” he said. “But it’s been scary, you know, like it’s been really scary.”

The Biebers, who have been married for three years, identify as Christians. And the singer gave God the glory for his bride’s recovery.

“I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of His hands, and that’s a good thing,” Bieber testified.

“Everybody in here, everybody in the world deals with insecurities, and everybody deals with fears,” he added.

The 28-year-old star posted a video of his interaction on Instagram with the caption, “Love you guys.”

Last week, Hailey Bieber’s father, Christian actor Stephen Baldwin, asked that people keep the singer in prayer while he is on the road. He also thanked his supporters for praying for his daughter.

Baldwin took to Instagram to say he has “been on my knees before my God as much as possible every day.”

“Thank you so much for all the prayers for the wonderful Hailey,” Baldwin wrote. “Let’s keep praying for JB on tour so [that] love, peace & joy may touch this world.”

He ended his post glorifying God: “He is my father ... love Him so much as always, He’s a good father.”

Hailey Bieber first revealed on social media she was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California, after suffering a “very small blood clot” to her brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen.

“[But] my body had passed it on its own, and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she continued.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

After undergoing several tests to see if the clot was COVID-19 related, the 25-year-old model was released from the hospital and has recovered “completely.” Her husband tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, causing him to cancel a Las Vegas tour date. He has since recovered.

The couple first met as children after Baldwin introduced the two. They dated and broke up when she was 19 and reconnected at a 2018 church conference in Miami, Florida.