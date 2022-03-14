Hailey Bieber recovering after blood clot in brain: ‘One of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through’

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, the wife of pop star Justin Bieber, is recovering after suffering a blood clot in her brain, which she described as “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.” She has since been released from the hospital.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and I was taken to the hospital,” she told her 41.7 million followers on Instagram.

The 25-year-old model and YouTube host was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California, according to People magazine.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen — but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin continued.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well. I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she added.

She also thanked all who “reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

About a week earlier, Hailey celebrated her husband’s 28th birthday. She has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018.

Her husband, Justin Bieber, recently recovered from COVID-19.

The couple, who identify as Christians, were seen regularly attending Hillsong church together around 2016.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, published last month, Hailey criticized the “social club” experience at church, saying it made her feel isolated when she and her husband had broken up after dating briefly in 2016.

“There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel very outcast,” she said. “When did church become a social club? That was such a bad feeling.”

The couple first met as children after Baldwin introduced the two. They dated and broke up when she was 19. She told Elle magazine their lives were “going in very different directions.”

The couple reconnected at a 2018 church conference in Miami, Florida, and she said her friends — Pastors Judah Smith and Chelsea Smith of Churchome — were some of the few church people that stood by her side through it all.

Last November, Bieber and her husband sat down with the Smiths on their “In Good Faith” podcast. They spoke candidly about their marriage, the highs and lows and some of the struggles, including Justin Bieber's journey with mental health struggles.

In an interview for Hillsong TV, Bieber shared more about the pressure she’s put on herself because of her Christian upbringing. Along with once feeling rejected by the church, Bieber revealed that a few months into her marriage, she struggled with a lot of guilt from her past.