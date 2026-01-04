Home News This week in Christian history: Samuel Johnson dies, Isabella Thoburn arrives in India and Pope Innocent III elected

Moments of profound impact have shaped the Church's extensive history.

Each week commemorates anniversaries of milestone achievements, heartbreaking tragedies, inspiring triumphs, memorable births and solemn passings.

Some events spanning 2,000 years of history echo through time, while others remain shrouded in obscurity for many.

The following pages spotlight significant anniversaries in Christian history: the death of Samuel Johnson, Isabella Thoburn’s arrival in India, and the election of Pope Innocent III.