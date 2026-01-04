Home Opinion Does the fruit of faith generate salvation?

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that produces the following symptoms: swollen tonsils, fever and chills, difficulty swallowing, body aches, tender lymph nodes and fatigue.

Health experts tell us, "Penicillin is generally the first-choice treatment for most cases of strep throat. It has been used effectively for decades and effectively eliminates the Group A Streptococcus bacteria."

The "fruit" of penicillin is that you start to feel better as the antibiotic stops bacterial growth. But the fruit doesn't generate the remedy. The penicillin itself is what brings healing and relief.

Likewise, the power that delivers salvation to every believer is not the fruit that flows from faith, but rather, the Gospel message itself. The Apostle Paul wrote, "I am not ashamed of the Gospel, because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes" (Romans 1:16). The Greek word for power is dunamis, from which we get the word dynamite.

Sadly, many professing Christians wrongly assume that morality is the source of their salvation. As Ryan Foley recently reported, "Most Self-Identified Christians Think Doing 'Good Things' is Enough to Get to Heaven."

And while the false doctrine of works righteousness is extremely popular, it leaves a person lost and condemned. The only life that contains the power for salvation is the perfect life and sacrificial death of Jesus Christ. "Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life" (John 3:36).

God's dynamite for salvation is the Gospel message itself. If you are tempted to assume that your noble deeds provide at least some of the power for your salvation, then know this: The fruit is never, and I mean never, the cause or source of someone's salvation.

Eternal life in Heaven is a free gift that cannot be earned (see Romans 6:23). The devil wants people to assume that "free" doesn't actually mean "free." Demons cleverly trick people into thinking they can earn salvation by their deeds.

A prime example is Mormon doctrine, which states, "It is by grace we are saved, after all we can do" (2 Nephi 25:23). The founder of the Mormon religion, Joseph Smith, was duped into believing that salvation is like a carrot on a stick and that Mormons who live a good enough life are allowed into Heaven.

But just how good is good enough? False teachers never answer that question. They leave you guessing and striving in hopes of earning entrance into Heaven.

Satan deceives people into relying upon their behavior, rather than the cross, because a works-righteous attitude prevents people from receiving the free gift of salvation.

Case in point: Mike Wilder is a former Mormon high priest who left that organization when he became a Christian. Mike says that in 30 years as a Mormon, he never heard one sermon about the blood and the cross.

Are you relying upon your morality to get into Heaven, or upon the cross where Jesus died for your sins and shed His blood for your salvation? C.H. Spurgeon (1834-1892) said, "Morality may keep you out of jail, but it takes the blood of Jesus Christ to keep you out of Hell."

So, does your belief about salvation reflect the perspective of "Mike the Mormon," or "Mike the Christian"?

The Bible declares: "Faith without works is dead." (James 2:17) Why? Because genuine faith in Jesus Christ always produces good works. The fruit of faith is real because the Vine is real. Jesus said, "I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him, he will bear much fruit" (John 15:5).

Living apple trees produce apples, and everyone who is "alive with Christ" (Ephesians 2:5) bears fruit. The fruit isn't the source of your salvation, but it reflects the One who saved you and lives in you.

Salvation is received on the front end of a person's relationship with Jesus. The moment you receive the free gift of eternal life through faith in Christ is the moment God's power saves your soul. "Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved" (Acts 16:31).

But what about Philippians 2:12? Paul instructed Christians: "Continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling." In other words, have so much awe and respect for the Lord that you are afraid to do anything that would displease Him.

But doesn't this verse imply that our works contribute to our salvation? Absolutely not. After all, Paul was writing "to all the saints in Christ Jesus at Philippi" (Philippians 1:1). Saints are Christians, children of God, believers and followers of Christ. Thankfully, the moment you enter the family of God through faith in Jesus, eternal life is yours!

You see, you cannot work out your salvation unless you are alive spiritually (i.e., saved, justified, born again, redeemed and forgiven), just like you cannot work out your body unless you are alive physically.

Paul reminded the saints at Philippi about "the righteousness that comes from God and is by faith" (Philippians 3:9). Paul thoroughly explains this righteousness in Romans 3 & 4. "This righteousness from God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe" (Romans 3:22). Thankfully, God "justifies the man who has faith in Jesus." (Romans 3:26)

If you are relying upon your behavior to save your soul, start relying instead upon the cross where Jesus paid for your sins and purchased your salvation "which He bought with His own blood" (Acts 20:28). That is, if you want to be forgiven of your sins and gain entrance into Heaven one day.