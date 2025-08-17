Home Opinion Are you too good to go to Heaven?

Jesus told a parable about a Pharisee and a tax collector (see Luke 18:9-14). The Pharisee bragged about his deeds because he was self-righteous rather than saved, justified, born again, redeemed and forgiven. The tax collector, on the other hand, "would not even look up to Heaven, but beat his breast and said, 'God, have mercy on me a sinner'" (v. 13). Jesus said, "I tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified before God" (v. 14).

Justification takes place at the beginning of a person's relationship with God. The only way to enter the Kingdom of God is to be justified through faith in Christ alone. When I am justified according to Scripture, God essentially looks at me "just if I'd" never sinned. The righteousness of God covers my soul and my sin as a believer in Jesus. And this, of course, is what motivates and empowers Christians to live for the Lord.

Jesus said, "It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance" (Luke 5:32). The "healthy" ones are those people who assume their personal righteousness will get them into Heaven. Like the Pharisee in the parable, they are completely self-righteous. Jesus forgives those who know they are sinners and are willing to turn away from sin and walk closely with Christ. Repentant individuals recognize the sickness (sin) within their souls and are ready to receive forgiveness and follow the Great Physician.

The Apostle Paul wrote, "You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly" (Romans 5:6). Many people wrongly assume they must engage in righteous living before they can be forgiven and justified. The problem, of course, with this approach is that sinners are not qualified to become their own Savior. Sadly, everyone who relies upon noble efforts and religious deeds for salvation ends up terribly disappointed and locked out of Heaven.

By the way, when Paul was still Saul, he was far too "good" to be justified. He would go on to write, "If anyone else thinks he has reasons to put confidence in the flesh, I have more: circumcised on the eighth day, of the people of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, a Hebrew of Hebrews; in regard to the law, a Pharisee; as for zeal, persecuting the church; as for legalistic righteousness, faultless" (Philippians 3:4-6).

Saul's "righteousness" was man-made, whereas the righteousness God accepts is placed upon believers by the Holy Spirit when you receive Jesus as Savior (see John 1:12). After meeting Jesus, Saul was transformed into the apostle who wrote, "No one will be declared righteous in His sight by observing the law; rather, through the law we become conscious of sin. But now a righteousness from God, apart from law, has been made known, to which the Law and the Prophets testify. This righteousness from God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe" (Romans 3:20-22).

Are you too "good" to be justified before God? That is to say, are you striving to be good enough to be justified before God at some point in the future? Those who seek to be justified by their works are not yet acquainted with the Gospel. Why? Because they are not relying completely upon Christ's atoning death on the cross as the basis of their forgiveness, salvation and justification. Instead, they are relying upon works in a vain effort to "shore up" their justification.

It reminds me of what Paul wrote concerning the Jews. "They are zealous for God, but their zeal is not based on knowledge. Since they did not know the righteousness that comes from God and sought to establish their own, they did not submit to God's righteousness" (Romans 10:2-3). The same is true for you, my friend, if you are seeking to establish your own righteousness rather than submitting your soul to "God's righteousness."

Do you understand what I am sharing with you? Do you grasp why some people are too "good" to be justified? Christ died for the ungodly, and Jesus forgives those who place their trust in Him. The self-righteous, on the other hand, remain lost in sin and unbelief. Why? Because they attempt to turn Christian faith into a system of good works that must be completed before they can be justified. The end result? "All who rely on observing the Law are under a curse" (Galatians 3:10). In other words, those who attempt to earn their way into Heaven end up missing out on everlasting life in Paradise.

You might say, "Wait a minute! God wants us to do good works!" Of course He does, but not in order to be saved. If your works are being done in hopes of being justified by your noble efforts, then you remain outside the kingdom of God. And unless you place your confidence for Heaven in the cross where Jesus paid for your sins, you will hear these words from the Lord on Judgment Day: "I never knew you. Depart from me" (Matthew 7:23).

Man, by nature, assumes his religious deeds can gain him entrance into Heaven. If you doubt that statement, simply look at all the people from various religions who rely upon their works in hopes of gaining acceptance by God. Jews, Muslims, and even many professing Christians tout their religious achievements as they work to become righteous in God's eyes. When asked about their expectation of getting into Heaven, the average person thinks, "I am good enough to make it." The Bible, however, sets the record straight: "Jews and Gentiles alike are all under sin ... There is no one righteous, not even one" (Romans 3:9-10).

So, do you recognize your sinfulness and your need for the Savior, or are you too "good" to be justified?