Russell Brand tells OnlyFans star Lily Phillips she is a 'child of God,' her body is a 'temple'

Comedian Russell Brand recently told British porn star Lily Phillips — who gained attention for sleeping with more than 100 men in a single day and has set a personal goal of reaching 1,000 partners — that she is "special and sacred" as a child of God and urged her to see her body as a "temple."

In a recent interview, Brand, 49, admitted to the 23-year-old OnlyFans star that he was "very, very promiscuous" earlier in life and that his former self "would have been happy to see you as an object."

Now, however, "as a man of God," the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actor said he wondered if he could offer her "some protection, or service, or counsel." He told Phillips, "There is a path and a light" for her if she ever decides to leave the industry.

"I want you to know that there is a path for you and that you don't have to do anything that you don't want to do," he said.

"And I know that you aren't doing anything you don't want to do, but if ever you find yourself in that position, know that there is a path and a light for you."

When Brand asked Phillips about her profession, she denied feeling exploited and said OnlyFans empowers women by allowing them to work without a pimp or agent. The site, she said, is "a great platform to explore your kinks without someone telling you what to do."

Phillips, who has reportedly earned more than $2 million from her body's exploitation, said "no amount of money" would make her stop selling her body.

"I'm maybe just, like, obsessed with sex and really enjoy my job," she told Brand.

In the interview shared with Brand's 6.8 million followers on Rumble, he quoted 1 Corinthians 6:19, which describes the body as a temple of the Holy Spirit. He referred to Phillips' "precious soul and spirit," telling her she is "a child of God."

"You are special and you are sacred. You deserve to be cherished and treasured in every aspect of your life," he said.

Phillips responded by saying she is "just another girl" and is "not religious or anything like that."

Brand told her she might have a change of heart one day, adding: "As a man of God, how I see you is a fellow child of God," he said.

The British comic was baptized in 2024 following a personal exploration of Christianity that lasted several years. He began baptizing others just five months after his own baptism.

Since his conversion, the actor has used his platform to publish videos about his spiritual journey.

"I know a lot of people are sort of cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious," he said in an April 2024 video. "As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me, it's very exciting."

Brand's baptism occurred months after a Dispatches and Sunday Times investigation highlighted accusations by four women of rape, sexual assault and abuse between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied all allegations and claimed all interactions were "consensual."

Last month, the BBC apologized to staff who felt they could not speak up with concerns about Brand's behavior because he was seen as "too influential" and they felt he "would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent." Brand worked as a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music between 2006 and 2008.

Channel 4, where Brand also worked as a presenter, released its own internal review findings in March 2024. Its boss apologized to a former employee after the probe found it had not investigated a "serious" complaint made against the star in 2009.