Home News Trump, Harris supporters pray in lead-up to presidential debate: 'Best preparation'

Former President Donald Trump joined thousands of Christians in prayer on Monday leading up to his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, whose Evangelical supporters also urged prayer.

During a pre-debate prayer call hosted by the National Faith Advisory Board that included figures such as Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell and Intercessors for America CEO Dave Kubal, Trump suggested that the unprecedented flood of illegal immigration under the Biden-Harris administration is intentional and threatens to permanently drown out the political power of American Christians.

"Every day, she is flooding our country with millions and millions of criminal illegal aliens," he said. "She wants to make them citizens. She wants to have them vote, which will destroy the voting powers of Christian conservatives forever. And once that starts happening, and once you get those numbers involved, you lose everything that you have."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"There should be no more important voice than the voice of Christians," Trump added.

Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, tweeted in support of Trump's prayerful pre-debate preparation.

"Last night Donald Trump gathered with thousands of Christians for prayer in preparation for the debate tonight. This is the best preparation imaginable. America needs God and [Trump] knows it.

Trump, who claims to be a Christian, has presented himself as a candidate friendly to Christians and has accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the justice system against people of faith.

At Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, in July, Trump urged Christians to vote for him.

"I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," he said. "Christians, get out and vote just this time. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It'll be fixed."

The political action committee Evangelicals for Harris also urged prayer in the lead-up to the debate, according to an email obtained by The Christian Post.

"Tonight's presidential debate is such an important moment because it will help us decide what direction we want for the future of our country. So, we are writing with two requests," the group wrote.

Evangelicals for Harris, which maintains that Harris is the best choice for Evangelical voters, urged followers to watch the debate and "pray and send your good thoughts."

"Please pray and send your good thoughts before, during and after the debate," the group wrote. "As one of our colleagues says: 'Pray for specific things.'"

The specific things the group advised people to pray for include the candidates as they prepare for the debate, and that they would provide a clear vision of where they will take the country if elected.

Evangelicals for Harris also urged Christians to pray for "discernment for all watching and those seeing the highlights afterward to evaluate candidates from the perspective of which candidate adheres to our shared values of loving our neighbor and protecting the vulnerable."

The PAC also asked for prayer for "our country, that we choose love over fear."

Trump and Harris are slated to face off in a debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday on ABC News.