Home News Trump warns of rising anti-Christian sentiment under Biden, promises task force to fight back US increasingly resembling 'communist state' under Biden, Trump says

Former President Donald Trump warned of a growing anti-Christian sentiment in the government under the Biden administration and pledged to address it with a special task force if he takes back the White House.

Speaking to a packed crowd Thursday evening at the National Religious Broadcasters 2024 International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump opened his speech by warning his Christian audience of what he described as the enemies within the U.S. who pose a greater threat than those abroad.

"This time, the greatest threat is not from the outside of our country, I really believe this," he said. "It's from within, it's the people from within our country that are more dangerous than the people outside. We can handle China, we can handle Russia, we can handle all of them if you have a smart leader, but the inside people are very dangerous. They're very sick people, in my opinion; in many cases, they're sick."

Describing himself as "a very proud Christian," Trump characterized the barrage of indictments and exorbitant fines against him as a foretaste of what many on the Left would like to do to anyone who stands in the way of their political agenda, which he noted is any person of faith who worships an authority higher than the state.

"The chains are already tightening around all of us, if you think about it," he said. "Ultimately, the radical Left is coming after all of us, because they know that our allegiance is not to them. Our allegiance is to our country, and our allegiance is to our Creator. They don't want to hear that."

Noting that victory is not impossible with God's help, Trump urged Christians to get involved politically because the country is being destroyed "by a radical Left, corrupt political class that has gone communist, Marxist and even fascist." He claimed Christians "can't afford to stand on the sidelines in this fight," and questioned how any Christian could reasonably vote for a Democrat given the behavior of the Biden administration.

Though he questioned to what extent President Joe Biden is even aware, Trump described the people around Biden as "very evil people" who behave lawlessly and exhibit "monstrous abuses of power" by throwing open the border to criminals and dropping charges against left-wing protesters while hunting down pro-lifers "as enemies of the state."

He brought up the case of the six pro-life protesters from Tennessee who potentially face more than a decade in prison after being convicted of blocking access to abortion clinics in violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

"This is a communist state, just so you understand," he said. "This is the beginning of a communist state, whether it's me or any one of another thousand things that are going on. This is the only way they're going to be able to stay in office, because they're running a regime that is so incompetent. Nobody's ever seen anything like it."

Trump went on to warn of the threat "the radical Left" poses to churches, claiming they are trying to either silence them or co-opt them like totalitarian regimes of the past. He claimed that just as they have ripped down statues of the Founding Fathers, many on the Left also want to remove traces of Christianity to replace it with their idea of social justice.

"But no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration," he said. "I swear to you that will never happen."

Trump promised that if he is re-elected in November, he "will once again aggressively defend religious liberty" and promised to appoint "a new federal task force on fighting anti-Christian bias."

"Its mission will be to investigate all forms of illegal discrimination, harassment and persecution against Christians in America," he said, also pledging to establish a special task force to review the cases of alleged political prisoners who've been locked up by Biden's Department of Justice.

Trump concluded his speech by promising that he would do all in his power as president to support the cultural battles Christians are facing, including signing a nationwide ban on "child sexual mutilation" and fighting against "the toxic poison of gender ideology" in schools, sports and on the airwaves.

"We have to bring back our religion; we have to bring back Christianity in this country," he said.