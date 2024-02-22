Home News Trump talks about prayer, says he fears for safety of Americans under 'incompetent' leaders 'Everybody in this room is in great danger right now'

Former President Donald Trump spoke about prayer with Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham and said he worries about the safety of Americans because of the rampant crime and geopolitical tensions he blamed on "incompetent" political leadership.

During the second part of a Fox News town hall in Greenville, South Carolina, that aired Wednesday, a voter asked Trump how he maintains his optimistic demeanor in the face of relentless attacks.

After attributing his resilience to being "wired a certain way," Ingraham asked Trump if he prays regularly, to which he replied, "I pray."

Trump to Laura: I worry about the safety of Americans. pic.twitter.com/T095yIbZbo — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 22, 2024

"If you don't mind me asking, because I know this is a very faith-filled audience here, and I know there are people across the globe who are praying for you and your safety, and are worried about your safety," Ingraham said. "Do you feel the power of that?"

Trump indicated that while he appreciates the prayers for his safety, he personally worries about the safety of the American people, who he suggested are being endangered by their hapless leaders.

"Everybody in this room is in great danger right now," Trump said. "We have a nuclear weapon that if you hit New York, South Carolina is going to be gone too. I worry about their safety. I think it's the reason I'm doing this."

Trump was not specific regarding what nuclear weapon is capable of wiping out both New York City and South Carolina. The largest nuclear bomb ever tested was the Soviet Union's 100-megaton Tsar Bomba, which destroyed a 150-mile radius in 1961 when it was detonated on an archipelago in northern Russia, according to The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

U.S. intelligence agencies have warned that Russia could launch a nuclear weapon into orbit as soon as this year, according to The New York Times.

Trump went on to suggest that the country's present leaders are "vicious, horrible people" who are not capable of accomplishing much beyond undermining elections and trying to destroy their political opponents.

"They're vicious, horrible people," he said. "They're good at doing the election stuff, they're good at demeaning people."

Despite blaming Democrats for rising crime, Trump said he would be willing to work with them to find a solution to the issues plaguing many major cities.

"I'm going to work with the Democrats; we're going to rebuild our cities," he said, and singled out Washington, D.C., as a city that is especially in desperate need of repair.

"Our capital — last night, two people were killed again," he said, mentioning how former Trump administration official Mike Gill was shot and killed during a carjacking spree in the city earlier this month.

"This should not be in our capital," Trump said, adding that he wants to federalize the city, which would require Congress to revoke its Home Rule. With 274 homicides, 2023 marked the bloodiest year in Washington, D.C., in more than two decades.

"I want to take it back," he said. "We want to clean it, fix the roads, the roads have potholes."

Trump's comments came days before the GOP South Carolina primary this Saturday, when the former president will face off against Nikki Haley, the state's former governor. A Trafalgar Group poll conducted between Feb. 13-15 of likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina found that 63% plan to support Trump, and less than 34% are for Haley.