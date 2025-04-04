Home Opinion I have money, but I have no peace. What can I do?

Dear Chuck,

I have plenty of money but no peace. What is there not to worry about right now? I have generalized stress about the economy, political divisions, cultural influences on my kids, wars, hatred… the list is long. How can I escape this spiral of non-stop worrying?

Anxious About Everything

Dear Anxious About Everything,

Thank you for your honesty. There is plenty to worry about through the lens that you are viewing the world.

We’re witnessing societal unrest (turmoil) from people whose meaning and purpose in life are linked to current events. Pessimism is rampant. Journalists, who get paid by the size of their viewership, are filling the airwaves with doom and gloom, which is creating fear, uncertainty, and anger. If you watch TV, read the news, or listen to podcasts, you will see and hear people who are anxious, devoid of joy, filled with fear, and possibly even paranoid. Their emotions are spilling over into acts of hatred and violence.

Grumbling

Like the Israelites who were rescued from slavery in Egypt, many within our population are fixated on what they perceive to be their losses. Their grumbling outweighs their gratitude.

“Now the rabble (disorderly mob) that was among them had a strong craving. And the people of Israel also wept again and said, ‘Oh that we had meat to eat! We remember the fish we ate in Egypt that cost nothing, the cucumbers, the melons, the leeks, the onions, and the garlic. But now our strength is dried up, and there is nothing at all but this manna to look at’” (Numbers 11:4–6 ESV, parentheses mine)

Seeing through God’s lens

Rather than dwelling on God’s miraculous rescue and His abundant provision, they chose to focus on what they missed. Instead of giving thanks for the day’s gift, they were trapped in discontentment and projecting a future of deprivation.

Regardless of the actions of any government, believers must place their hope and dependence on God. Filled with the Spirit of God, we can be strong and courageous, knowing that the Lord our God is with us. Our hope is not in this world but in the world to come.

We may be tested and even suffer financially. Or we may prosper! Only God knows the future. Our responsibility is to obediently follow Him and live in such a way that we reflect the source of our hope to the anxious world that has no hope.

As the Apostle Paul said, “I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:11b–13 ESV).

The writer of Hebrews said, “Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, ’I will never leave you nor forsake you.’” (13:5 ESV) The implication is that money is temporary, but our relationship with God is eternal.

Biblical solutions to fight off anxiety

We have so much here to be thankful for. Yet, without an attitude of gratitude, many bring mental suffering upon themselves and others. I conclude that they are:

Is it productive to worry about possible financial scenarios? No! Worry is like a rocking chair; you are constantly expending energy but getting nowhere.

Instead, follow God’s financial principles and do your part in diligently preparing as He directs. Do not depend on the government for your financial security. Do not place your identity in a job or company. Do not spend more than you make; make necessary sacrifices to get your house in order.

Direct any spun-up emotion into productive activities so that you can “laugh at the days to come,” like it says in Proverbs 31:25b. With your confidence placed fully in the Lord, you can ask Him for wisdom to protect your home and business financially.

Take these actions every day

Pray: John 15:7.

Trust: Proverbs 3:5–6.

Depend on God: Philippians 4:19.

Walk by the Spirit: Galatians 5:16–26.

Suffer well: Romans 5:1–5.

Give thanks: 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18.

Prepare to defend your hope: 1 Peter 3:14–17.

Rest your mind

God will give each of us problems that money cannot solve, but He will also give us true riches that money cannot buy. We can be anxious about our problems, or we can be joyful about all that we do have, even when we are suffering.

“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you” (Isaiah 26:3 ESV).

“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds,for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing”(James 1:2-4 ESV).

