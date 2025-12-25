Home News Virginia ministry brings hope of Christmas to inmates, correctional staff facing holiday isolation

A Virginia-based ministry plans to deliver nearly 75,000 "Hope Packs" containing devotionals, hygiene items and the Gospel message to incarcerated people, correctional staff and inmates' families worldwide this year, expanding an effort to combat holiday isolation behind bars.

Good News Global, founded in 1961, announced the growth of its "Hope Pack & Presence" initiative, which launched in 2021 with 50,000 packs. The program aims to provide encouragement and share the love of Jesus during Christmas and year-round, reaching 170 correctional facilities in 20 U.S. states and 20 countries.

The initiative began when former inmate and chaplain Richard Van Arsdale contacted Willow Creek Community Church in suburban Chicago about its Hope Pack program, leading to an ongoing collaboration supported by churches and donors.

Nearly 300 chaplains from the organization serve in facilities year-round, fostering relationships for spiritual growth and discipleship. Personal visits accompany the packs, which vary by region but typically include a Christmas bag, greeting card, 2026 calendar and a Gospel presentation.

"Hope Packs represents our greatest direct Gospel outreach to incarcerated people and those impacted by incarceration,” said Jon Evans, president of Good News Global. “We can put the Gospel message in the hands of receptive inmates this Christmas."

In the U.S., most packs feature "Armor," a 200-page book with devotionals, poems, artwork and activities for those behind bars. International versions may contain Bibles, tracts or devotionals. Practical items like cookies, chips, socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste in the U.S., or staples such as rice, flour or sugar abroad are also provided.

“We’re not just handing out a bag,” Evans said. “We’re delivering hope.”

Inmates have praised the project’s impact. “The book has given me hope and peace to my heart,” wrote one inmate from Visalia, California, referencing the Armor resource. “I’ve learned from the activities and stories and feel the love of God from everyone that has helped with this book.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also commended the ministry, saying, “Good News has decided to shine a light on a very simple, yet profound truth that there is hope and there is value in every single person on this planet.”

The effort addresses the plight of a lonely Christmas for more than 11 million incarcerated individuals worldwide, who often face deepened loneliness amid limited family contact.

Good News Global ministers to more than 400,000 incarcerated men, women and youth daily in over 300 facilities across the U.S. and 23 countries, partnering with corrections officials on the belief in every person's inherent worth.