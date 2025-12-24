Home News 7 movies families can watch together this Christmas break

As families gather during Christmas break looking for entertainment that reflects the heart of the season, a growing slate of faith-centered and family-friendly films offers stories of hope, redemption, love and unexpected grace.

Whether families seek to celebrate the birth of Christ, spark conversations about faith and character or simply enjoy uplifting storytelling during the Christmas break, this collection of new releases offers something for nearly every age group.

From biblical epics and Nativity reenactments to romantic comedies and holiday dramas rooted in faith and family, here are seven releases to watch this Christmas break.