Share

7 movies families can watch together this Christmas break

By Leah MarieAnn Klett, Assistant Editor Twitter
Merv
Merv | Prime Video

As families gather during Christmas break looking for entertainment that reflects the heart of the season, a growing slate of faith-centered and family-friendly films offers stories of hope, redemption, love and unexpected grace. 

Whether families seek to celebrate the birth of Christ, spark conversations about faith and character or simply enjoy uplifting storytelling during the Christmas break, this collection of new releases offers something for nearly every age group.

From biblical epics and Nativity reenactments to romantic comedies and holiday dramas rooted in faith and family, here are seven releases to watch this Christmas break.

Leah M. Klett is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: leah.klett@christianpost.com

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.