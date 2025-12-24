Home News 43 critically missing children rescued in time for Christmas

A multi-agency operation led to the recovery of over 40 critically missing children who were at risk of violence, sexual exploitation, substance abuse, domestic violence or criminal exposure, but will now be home safe in time for Christmas.

Forty-three critically missing children — some of whom were only 12 months old — were recovered through a two-week initiative dubbed Operation Northern Lights, the U.S. Marshals Service announced on Thursday.

Throughout the operation, the USMS worked with over 80 personnel from 25 different federal, state and local government agencies. The effort also utilized social-service providers, medical professionals and non-governmental organizations.

The rescue initiative, which ran from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, recovered missing children from 14 counties across North Florida and other states, including Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Operation Northern Lights resulted in nine arrests. Several of the recoveries could result in charges of human trafficking, child endangerment and custodial interference, according to the USMS.

"This was the most successful missing child operation ever conducted in Northern Florida. Because of the tireless dedication of the U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement partners, 43 endangered children will now be home safe for the holidays," Greg Leljedal, acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Florida, said in a Thursday statement.

"The recovered children ranged in age from 1.5 to 17 years old. This operation was not only about finding the missing children, but also providing immediate physical and psychological care to help them begin the path to healing,” Leljedal added.

One of the children recovered during the operation was a 1-year-old missing from Leon County, found in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. USMS personnel in the state of Louisiana managed to locate and recover the child successfully.

Another case involved a 17-year-old and a 1-year-old missing from Okaloosa County, whose recovery by USMS personnel outside Jackson, Mississippi, also led to the arrest of a non-custodial adult for interference with child custody.

Other cases include a 17-year-old missing out of Suwannee County who was later recovered by USMS personnel in Meadville, Mississippi. The case also resulted in the USMS personnel arresting a 24-year-old adult for interference with child custody.

USMS personnel in Jacksonville also recovered a 13-year-old who had been missing out of Suwannee County for 8 months, according to the Thursday press release.

Another recovery involved a 15-year-old abducted by a non-custodial adult, and both the child and the adult were located by authorities in Ocala, Florida. The adult was arrested for interference with child custody, according to the USMS.

“Operations like Northern Lights show the importance of coordinated efforts to locate missing children,” Derrick Driscoll, chief operating officer of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said in a Thursday statement. “Each recovery represents a child removed from harm’s way and an opportunity to connect them with resources that can help prevent future victimization.”

In a statement last week, the office of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that the Office of Statewide Prosecution provided law enforcement with legal support by ensuring lawful arrests and warrants, as well as the recovery of the missing children.

“Our office was honored to partner with U.S. Marshal Greg Leljedal in the Northern District of Florida to rescue 43 missing children, some as young as 18 months old,” the Florida attorney general said. “We will bring the strongest charges possible against those who put these kids in harm's way.”

Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay also celebrated the operation’s success, saying that it shows “what can be accomplished when agencies work together towards the same goal: protecting our children.”

“The recoveries made in this operation are the result of the tireless commitment to protecting kids that exists across local, state, and federal agencies,” McVay continued.

Investigations following the operation are ongoing, according to the Florida attorney general’s office, which promised to announce more information regarding charges once they are filed.