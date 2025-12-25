Home News 7 symbolic details about Jesus’ birth

When we think of Christmas, the Nativity scene usually comes to mind. And most of us can picture the scene instantly — Mary and Joseph, a manger, shepherds, angels and a bright star overhead. Maybe you even played one of the characters as a child. It’s a story we know so well that we sometimes overlook the depth, beauty and unexpected details woven into it.

Yet the birth of Jesus is full of quiet surprises. Layered beneath the familiar narrative are cultural, historical and theological details that reveal just how intentional God was in sending His Son into the world.

Here are seven often-missed details in the Nativity story — each one adding new richness to our understanding of Christmas.