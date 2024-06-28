Home News 5 highlights from the Biden-Trump debate: Abortion, illegal immigration and golf

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump faced off for the first presidential debate leading up to the 2024 presidential election Thursday. The debate, moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, took place in Atlanta, Georgia.



The candidates discussed their policy differences on a variety of issues, such as illegal immigration and abortion, and took personal jabs at one another, including criticizing each other's golf game.

Here are five highlights from Thursday’s debate.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe