Home News Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene frames trans ideology as 'spiritual warfare,' blasts North Point Community Church

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined three of her colleagues Wednesday to frame transgenderism in spiritual terms and present their case for proposed legislation that would fight back.

Greene also blasted North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, after a recently leaked instructional video appeared to show a church ministry director instructing small group leaders at the megachurch to affirm trans names and pronouns to minors.

"I think it’s a direct attack on God’s creation," Greene said of transgenderism during an appearance on the podcast "Right to the Point," which is run by the Republican Study Committee and regularly interviews members of Congress.

"God created us male and female just like the bill is stating, male and female in His image, and that’s why the Left is attacking it," she added.

Joining Greene on the podcast were Reps. Mary Miller, R-Ill., and Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., both of whom are among the 47 cosponsors of H.R. 1399, or the "Protect Children’s Innocence Act."

Introduced by Greene during the 118th Congress on March 7, 2023, the bill would amend the U.S. Code to make it a felony to perform trans procedures on minors. It would also allow a minor on whom such disfiguring procedures are performed to bring a civil action against each individual who provided it.

Harshbarger, who has been a licensed pharmacist since 1987, agreed that trans ideology is demonic in origin.

"God is so good when He puts us where we need to be to take care of those issues," she said. "And it’s a lie from the pits of Hell that you can change your sex; you can't change your DNA."

Greene also called out North Point Community Church, pastored by Andy Stanley, claiming it had "recently been outed." Greene was apparently referencing a video published last week by the popular Christian X account Protestia that allegedly showed a training video instructing church staff to affirm transgender identities among the youth.

"That should never happen in church, because that is, like you said, it's confirming Satan's lie to these vulnerable children," she added.

The Christian Post has reached out to North Point Community Church for comment and will update this article if they respond.

"But is this, Marjorie, that goes back to spiritual warfare," Harshbarger said, adding, "What the Bible says is ... what is construed as right in the end days will be looked at as wrong, and what is wrong will be looked at as right. That's where we're at. I mean, there's no denying it."

Interviewing the women was Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., who traced the spiritual attack at the heart of transgenderism back to the first satanic assault against God's image in man at the beginning.

"It's a great lie that Satan had from the very beginning in the Garden of Eden, and he is a liar and deceiver, and I think he’s trying to get to us," said Alford, who attends an Assemblies of God megachurch in Kansas City.

"And they guilt you into if you don’t go along with this, then you’re not human, you’re not compassionate. No, we are compassionate. And calling gender dysphoria, why would you affirm any type of dysphoria?"

Greene's bill was last referred to the Subcommittee on Health on Dec. 17, though she said she hopes it will soon come to a vote on the House floor, and that President Donald Trump "is ready to sign it into action."

Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CBN that she has seen spiritual warfare during her close proximity to Trump, first as his press secretary during the campaign and now in the White House.

"And I think I saw it firsthand, especially throughout the campaign trail with President Trump," she said. "And I think there certainly were evil forces. And I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he's in this moment for a reason."