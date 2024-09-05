Home News Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz subpoenaed over $250M COVID fraud scheme

House Republicans are demanding answers from Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, regarding a $250 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, viewed as one of the worst relief scams during the pandemic.

Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina issued a subpoena Wednesday to Walz's administration and officials within the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Office of Inspector General. Foxx also sent a letter to Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett requesting documents explaining the agency's response to the $250 million fraud scheme.

The subpoena concerns an investigation that goes back to 2022 regarding a $250 million fraud scheme by a Minnesota-based nonprofit called Feeding Our Future. The program was intended to help feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding Our Future reportedly created fake attendance rosters with the names and ages of nonexistent children and falsified invoices to create a facade of providing food to the pretend children.

"As the chief executive and the highest ranking official in the state of Minnesota, you are responsible for the MDE and its administration of FCNPs," the subpoena cover letter stated. "Statements in the press by you and your representatives indicate that you and other executive officers were involved, or had knowledge of, MDE's administration of the FCNP and responsibilities and actions regarding the massive fraud."

In a Tuesday press release, the committee stated that it proceeded with the subpoena after failing to receive a response from Walz. The committee sent the governor copies of letters it sent to MDE last November and in June requesting information about handling the fraud.

"The documents we have received to date indicate the actions taken by you and other executive officers were insufficient to address the massive fraud," the cover letter stated.

"The Committee has been unable to obtain substantive responsive materials in the many voluntary requests made in this matter," the letter continued.

"The Committee must now compel the production of responsive documents that will show the extent of the actions taken by you and your administration relating to MDE's administration of the FCNP and the extent of your responsibilities and actions addressing the massive fraud that resulted in the abuse of taxpayer dollars intended for hungry children."

Walz's office did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Minnesota, at least 70 defendants have been charged in connection with the scheme. Eighteen of them have pleaded guilty, and a federal jury convicted five defendants in June for their roles in the fraud scheme.

In June, the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor released a special report criticizing the MDE's oversight of Feeding Our Future, which "created opportunities for fraud."

During a news conference in June, Walz commented on the report that what happened with the program was not "malfeasance."

"There's not a single state employee that was implicated in doing anything that was illegal. They simply didn't do as much due diligence as they should've," Walz said.

The case regarding the COVID-19 fraud scheme is not the first of the Democratic governor's controversies to garner media attention following Walz's selection as Vice President Harris' running mate.

In 1995, Walz was arrested for driving under the influence in Dawes County, Nebraska. According to a state trooper's report about the incident, Walz had been driving at 96 miles per hour, nearly double the speed limit.