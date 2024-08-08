DUI, tampons in boys' bathrooms: 4 controversies to know involving Tim Walz

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024, in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024, in Bloomington, Minnesota. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Now that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, public figures on both sides of the aisle have had an opportunity to share their reactions.

Reflecting the political polarization in American politics, Walz’s addition to the Democratic ticket has received a warm reception on the political left, while those on the political right have cited the new development in the 2024 presidential election as another reason not to support Harris. 

With Walz now under a national microscope, several of the most controversial aspects of his past, both in and out of politics, are resurfacing.

The following pages highlight Walz's past controversial policies, actions or remarks.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

