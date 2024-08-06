Home News ‘Man who listens’ or ‘far left’? 5 Christian reactions to Kamala's VP pick Tim Walz

The Kamala Harris campaign announced Tuesday morning that she has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her vice presidential running mate.

A former high school teacher and military veteran, the 60-year-old Walz was purportedly selected by Harris to appeal to rural, right-leaning Midwest voters.

Harris' decision to select Walz to be on the Democratic ticket has received many reactions from both the right and left, including several Christian activists.

Here are five reactions from ideologically diverse Christian political activists to Harris’ selection.