Minnesota becomes a sanctuary state for sex-change surgeries for kids, abortion

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed into law separate measures to protect abortion providers in the state and allow chemical and surgical castration and other body mutilating procedures to be performed on minors who are confused about their sexual identity or suffer from gender dysphoria.

Walz signed three bills into law on Thursday, which he hailed on Twitter as protecting “people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota” and “access to gender-affirming health care,” while also banning “the harmful practice of conversion ‘therapy.’” The term conversion therapy often also includes counseling for unwanted same-sex attraction.

“In Minnesota, we’re protecting rights — not taking them away,” he added.

Walz signed HF 366, which prevents state officials from punishing an individual for being an abortion provider, while also shielding providers from other states’ laws prohibiting abortion in most circumstances.

Walz also signed HF 146 into law, which prevents “the use of subpoenas to gather information for out-of-state laws interfering in the use of gender-affirming health care” and bars the enforcement of court orders that involve “the removal of a child issued in another state because the child's parent or guardian assisted the child in receiving gender-affirming care in this state.”

Additionally, Walz also signed SF 23, which prohibits the practice of sexual orientation change efforts therapy on minors, as well as the advertising of the practice that would include labeling homosexuality a mental illness.

“Conversion therapy attempted by a mental health practitioner or mental health professional with a client younger than 18 years of age or with a vulnerable adult shall be considered unprofessional conduct that may subject the mental health practitioner or mental health professional to disciplinary action,” reads SF 23, in part.

“No person or entity shall, while conducting any trade or commerce, use or employ any fraud, false pretense, false promise, false guarantee, misrepresentation, false or misleading statements, or deceptive practice by advertising or otherwise offering conversion therapy services that could reasonably be interpreted or inferred as representing homosexuality as a mental disease, disorder, or illness, or guaranteeing to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.”

John Helmberger, CEO of the Minnesota Family Council, denounced the three new laws in comments given to the Star Tribune, labeling them “deeply concerning.”

“Governor Walz says he wants Minnesota to be the best state in the nation for kids to grow up in — yet each of these bills puts Minnesota children further at risk,” Helmberger added.

Earlier this week, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, whose state borders Minnesota, signed a bill into law prohibiting abortions performed after a baby's heartbeat is detected, save for certain circumstances such as incest, rape, or medical emergency for the mother.