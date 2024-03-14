Home News Kamala Harris prompts outrage with historic tour of Minnesota abortion clinic: 'Unbelievable' Tour marks first-ever vice presidential visit to an abortion clinic

Vice President Kamala Harris prompted backlash from some pro-life groups for her scheduled Thursday visit to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Minnesota as part of her ongoing nationwide "Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

Harris, whose tour of the facility in St. Paul marks the first time a sitting president or vice president has visited an abortion clinic, plans to speak with staff and hear how abortion bans in neighboring states have impacted Minnesota, according to NBC News.

Minnesota, which has no restrictions on the procedure, enacted a law last year stipulating that "every individual who becomes pregnant has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth, or obtain an abortion, and to make autonomous decisions about how to exercise this fundamental right."

The White House did not immediately disclose the facility's location, citing security concerns.

During an address at a Biden-Harris campaign stop in St. Paul, Harris will also tout how the administration has "worked to safeguard reproductive freedoms, and highlight how advocates and elected leaders in states like Minnesota have worked to protect reproductive rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade," according to her office.

Harris' visit to the Twin Cities is the fifth state she has visited and the sixth stop she's made within the past week in a tour that began in January.

"During each stop on her tour, Vice President Harris is holding extremists accountable for proposing a national abortion ban, highlighting the harm caused by extreme abortion bans," Harris' office said in a statement.

Harris' stop at the abortion facility prompted backlash from pro-life groups such as Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which accused Harris of having "spent her whole career in the pocket of Big Abortion."

In a statement provided to The Christian Post, SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser noted how, when Harris was attorney general of California, she prosecuted David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress for exposing Planned Parenthood's sale of baby body parts, sending state agents to raid Daleiden's home.

"The corruption continues as the Biden-Harris DOJ throws nonviolent pro-life activists in prison," Dannenfelser said.

"We need leaders who will champion national minimum protections at least when babies in the womb can feel pain, to stop Planned Parenthood and the Democrats’ all-trimester, no-limits abortion agenda. They are extreme and wildly out of step with America," she also said.

The Family Research Council (FRC) described Harris' visit as "unbelievable," and suggested she is trying to tell women that "they must sacrifice their own children" if they want to pursue the American Dream.

Unbelievable. Today, @VP Harris will try to tell women that if they want the American Dream, they must sacrifice their own children.



"The visit will undoubtedly show the smiling faces of the abortionists and a deceptively pleasant atmosphere, but they won’t show the helplessness and heartbreak each mother feels as her child is killed, and torn from her womb," FRC said. "They won’t show the tools used to literally tear a child limb from limb. They won’t show the room where the abortionist callously reconstructs the baby’s body to make sure he got all the parts."

"Abortion is gruesome — and it is not part of the American Dream. Even a Vice President of the United States of America can't disguise the brutality of abortion," the organization continued, adding that Harris should visit one of the more than 90 pro-life crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota instead.

Harris' visit comes less than a week after President Joe Biden appeared to attack the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade during his State of the Union address.

"Many of you in this chamber and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom," he said. "My God, what freedoms will you take away next?"

"Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America," Biden said. "They found out though when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again, in 2024."

Biden also pledged to "restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again" if given a Democrat-controlled Congress.