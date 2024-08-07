Home News 5 facts to know about Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee for president in the 2024 presidential election, announced Minnesota’s Democrat Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

Walz has a career in politics spanning nearly 20 years that began with his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006. He defeated Republican incumbent Gil Gutknecht by a margin of 52.74% to 47.26%, winning Minnesota’s First Congressional District.

Walz served in the House from 2007-2019. After barely winning reelection in 2016 as former President Donald Trump carried his district by nearly 15 percentage points in the concurrent presidential election, Walz retired ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial election to seek the Democrat nomination for governor.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

He ultimately won his party’s nomination and won the general election by defeating Republican Jeff Johnson by a margin of 11.4 percentage points. He won reelection by a slightly smaller margin of 7.7 percentage points in 2022.

Throughout his political career, Walz’s policy positions have been on the record for all to see, specifically his voting pattern in Congress and the laws he has approved as governor. Here are five things to know about Tim Walz.