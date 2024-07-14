Home News Melania Trump releases first statement after assassination attempt against husband, former president Trump rally attendee killed by shooter identified as former fire chief

Former first lady Melania Trump released her first statement Sunday morning in response to the assassination attempt against her husband, former President Donald Trump.

“I am thinking of you now, my fellow Americans,” she began.

“When I watched the violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and worst of times.

“Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment —until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings. …

“And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together while we are here, in this earthly realm.”

Read the former first lady's full statement below:

Minutes into the former president's speech at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks took several shots at Trump, piercing through the top of his right ear (watch the video here). Trump instinctively ducked for cover after realizing a gunman was shooting at him. Sadly, the gunman killed one audience member and severely wounded two others.

On Sunday morning, the FBI confirmed the shooter's identity: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI."

As the Secret Service attempted to escort Trump off the stage, the former president asked them to wait as he stopped to pump his fist in the air to show strength and determination in front of the crowd as he was led to safety.

The former president authorized a GoFundMe page for the victims, organized by Meredith O’Rourke, the national finance director for his 2024 election campaign. The campaign has already raised well over $1.7 million as of early Sunday afternoon.

The rally attendee who was killed by the shooter was identified as Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief in Butler County, who was hailed as a hero on Sunday because he dove on top of his daughters to protect them from the gunfire.

“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother,” Dawn Comperatore Schafer posted on Facebook, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most.

“He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”