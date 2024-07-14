Christian leaders react to Trump surviving assassination attempt: 'Thank God the former president is alive'

By CP Staff,
Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood smeared across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the gunman and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.
Former President Donald Trump was released from the hospital late Saturday night, hours after an assassination attempt was made on his life and caused the death of one campaign rally attendee and critically wounded two others. 

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the FBI said the gunman who attempted to assassinate the former president was 20-year-old Thomas Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was killed by the Secret Service, Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Saturday. 

Here's a list of 10 reactions from pastors and Evangelical leaders across the U.S. following the failed attempt to murder the former president.                   

