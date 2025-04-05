Home Opinion The growing national mov't to protect children's innocence

Wyoming recently became one of the latest states to pass bold, pro-family legislation to safeguard children from harmful online content and preserve fairness in girls’ sports. These victories were not handed down from Washington, D.C., nor handed out by political elites. They were earned by citizens — ordinary Christians — who prayed, voted and engaged with their state leaders to demand change. And their efforts are working.

Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon recently signed two key pieces of legislation into law: House Bill 43, which requires age verification on websites that contain pornography, and a bill that bars biological males from competing in women’s college sports. With these new laws, Wyoming joins a growing national movement of states putting children’s innocence and female athletes first.

These aren’t isolated efforts. They’re part of a coordinated movement spearheaded by organizations like Family Policy Alliance (FPA). FPA works with nearly 40 state-level partners to enact policies rooted in biblical values and common sense. Through its Age Verification and Save Girls’ Sports initiatives, FPA is helping states turn concern into concrete action.

These laws are reasons to celebrate. More children will be protected from harmful online content because Christians decided to get involved and live out their values.

Wyoming Family Alliance supported state Representative Martha Lawley’s effort to advance both bills. Rep. Lawley, who sponsored HB 43, was inspired in part by a federal appeals court decision that upheld a similar law in Texas. She recognized the urgent threat to our children and grandchildren posed by an unfiltered internet.

As she explained, “I’ve long been concerned about the safety of children online (due to) the growth — explosion, really — of devices that connect to the internet and to a world unknown,” Lawley stated. “The pornography industry employs sophisticated tactics to target children, such as pop-up ads, misleading links and enticing visuals.”

With her leadership and the backing of a unified movement, Wyoming became the 21st state to require age verification for adult websites — joining states like Texas, Virginia, and Arkansas in putting up digital guardrails to protect kids. These policies are already helping parents regain control over their children's online exposure.

On the athletic front, states are also taking a stand for girls and young women who simply want a fair shot to compete. Wyoming’s new law aligns with the growing consensus that allowing biological males in women’s sports is unfair and undermines the very essence of Title IX protections.

The movement to defend female sports received further national momentum when former President Donald Trump signed an executive order this February entitled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” It reinstates key Title IX protections and conditions federal funding on compliance — a clear signal that biological reality still matters.

What’s more encouraging is that this movement transcends party lines. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have supported age-verification bills and women’s sports protections, not out of political pressure but a shared understanding: children need boundaries, and girls deserve fairness.

These victories didn’t happen in a vacuum. They resulted from faithful engagement from Christians across the country — mobilizing through FPA’s sister ministry Christians Engaged, rallying believers to pray, vote and take action.

The path forward is evident as more states prepare to introduce similar laws in 2025. If Christians remain silent, the void will be filled by those with a very different agenda for our children and culture. But change happens when Christians unite in prayer and take courageous action — whether by calling legislators, supporting local candidates, or showing up at school board meetings.

Wyoming’s victories should inspire believers everywhere. We can protect the next generation by becoming the change, not by wishing for it.

Now is the time to act. The stakes couldn’t be higher — and the momentum is on our side.