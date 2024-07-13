Home News Trump defiant after assassination attempt; Democrat governor praying for GOP hopeful Shooter dead, rally attendee killed, another critically injured

Updated at 9:20 p.m. ET on July 13: In a statement posted on Truth Social at 8:42 p.m. Eastern time Saturday night, former President Donald Trump thanked the Secret Service and extended his condolences to the family of the rally attendee who was killed by the shooter and the relatives of the person who was seriously injured:

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Original report:

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly doing well after an unidentified individual fired shots at the presumptive Republican presidential nominee at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, striking him on the right ear.

The official Trump campaign X account posted an update shortly after an individual fired multiple shots during a rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” stated Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung, as quoted in the tweet.

The unidentified shooter has been reported as dead, along with at least one rally attendee, according to The Associated Press.

Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania denounced the attempted assassination, tweeting that he and his wife “are praying for President Trump, the Secret Service officers who protected him, those attending the event, and all of the first responders still on the scene.”

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” Shapiro tweeted.

Pennsylvania state police and federal authorities have descended on the site of the campaign rally in Butler and are investigating the shooting incident, Shapiro explained.

Minutes into his speech at the campaign rally on Saturday, popping noises were heard amid the crowd, with Trump grabbing for the right side of his face (watch video here).

One of the shots appeared to hit him on the top of his right ear with blood streaming down the right side of his cheek.

Trump then crouched down, with Secret Service agents eventually crowding him and then escorting him off the stage. The former president defiantly pumping a fist in the air as he was led to safety.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate whose father was assassinated on the campaign trail back in 1968, took to social media to call for prayer and unity.

“Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family,” he tweeted.

Donald Trump Jr. also posted a comment on X assuring his father's supporters that he will "never stop fighting to Save America."

In a statement released Saturday evening, Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said:

“During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13, at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”