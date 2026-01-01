Home News Award-winning singer who 'changed the face of black gospel music' dies at 77

Award-winning gospel singer Richard Smallwood has died at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy that “clearly and solidly changed the face of black gospel music.”

An official announcement from Smallwood’s family was posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, announcing the passing of the “world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician." The message included a request to respect the family’s “privacy during this difficult time” as they seek to “celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

The Instagram post, which featured multiple photos of Smallwood taken throughout his lifetime, indicated that “official arrangements are forthcoming.” An obituary compiled by Smallwood’s representative, Bill Carpenter, identified the cause of the singer’s death at the age of 77 early Tuesday morning at Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Sandy Spring, Maryland, as the result of complications of kidney failure. The obituary also mentioned that “mild dementia and a variety of other health issues have prevented Smallwood from recording” in recent years.

Smallwood graduated cum laude from Howard University in Washington, D.C., with a degree in music. He had legendary singer Roberta Flack as a high school teacher. Smallwood, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but raised in Washington, D.C., is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews as well as several godchildren.

Smallwood “clearly and solidly changed the face of black gospel music," according to his profile on the Gospel Music Hall of Fame’s official website, written upon his induction in 2006.

“His impeccable blend of classical movements with traditional gospel has earned Smallwood many honors in his 20-plus year career including multiple Dove Awards, Stellar Awards and a GRAMMY,” the profile added.

Smallwood was nominated for a GRAMMY eight times and helped secure a GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album for the 1992 production of Handel's Messiah: A Soulful Celebration.

Additional honors received by Smallwood include recognition by the Smithsonian Institution as a “gospel innovator and songwriter” and Washington, D.C.’s Mayoral Art Award for “precision and excellence in artistic discipline.”

One of Smallwood’s best-known songs is “Total Praise,” and the late singer published an autobiography of the same name in 2019. The Amazon description of the book says it touches upon his upbringing as the stepson of CL Smallwood, who founded the historic Union Temple Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., as well as other churches across the United States.

Noting how his mother “encouraged his early love of music,” the Amazon description of Smallwood’s autobiography states that the late singer “began to play by ear at the age of five,” started taking formal lessons at the age of 7 and “formed his own gospel group made up of neighborhood children” at 11. Additional topics addressed in the book include Smallwood’s struggles with “loss, love, grief, mental illness” as well as “victory.”

Smallwood elaborated on the contents of his autobiography in a 2019 interview with the Journal of Gospel Music, highlighting his decision to discuss his “depression battle” in the book.

“One of the things I realized while writing the book was truly seeing God’s plan in my life,” Smallwood said. “It was like a set up. God put so many people in my life, starting when I was a kid, listening to the great gospel singers of the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s. No matter how short or long they were there, they were key influences to who I am today.”