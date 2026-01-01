Home News Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson shares Scripture in New Year's message

New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has shared Scripture with his fans in a message posted just before New Year’s Day 2026.

Henderson, the former Ohio State University standout, published an X post on Tuesday featuring pictures and a video of the athlete on the football field. The caption for the social media post contained the passage Matthew 16:24-26, which states: “Then Jesus said to His disciples, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.”

“For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?” the Bible verse continues.

Henderson’s X post is one of several examples of the athlete sharing his faith on social media. The biography on his X account identifies Henderson as a “Follower of Jesus Christ” and notes that “Jesus Saved My Life." The cover photo declares, “I am nothing without God.”

Meanwhile, the pinned post on his X profile shows the athlete describing himself as “living proof of what the mercy of God can do.”

Maintaining that he would “still be lost” because of “all the things I’ve done and the choices made that I regret,” Henderson expressed gratitude that “Jesus took the old me and he made it new, that’s what the mercy of God can do.” He shared Ephesians 2:4-5, which proclaims “God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead.”

“It is only by God’s grace that you have been saved!” the Bible passage exclaims.

A Christmas post from Henderson last week calls Jesus “the greatest gift” and quotes from the Bible passage John 3:16-17: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.”

Earlier in the month, as NFL players participated in the #MyCauseMyCleats initiative, allowing them to highlight a charitable organization of their choice on their cleats during a football game, Henderson raised awareness for Global Christian Relief, an organization that monitors the persecution of Christians across the globe. Global Christian Relief shared images of the custom cleats Henderson wore on its X account, which Henderson reposted.

“Tonight, TreVeyon plays for persecuted Christians,” Global Christian Relief explained in a caption accompanying pictures of the custom cleats. The cleats featured the name of the charity on the front of one shoe with a world map highlighting the countries where Christians face the worst persecution on the side, while the other shoe had the words “pray for persecuted Christians” on the side, along with silhouettes of people praying alongside crosses.

The back of one of the shoes had the words “faith endures” on it, while the back of the other shoe featured a reference to the Bible verse Matthew 5:10, which states “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

While Henderson made his spiritual life a priority in 2025, a poll of 1,104 American adults conducted by YouGov from Dec. 9-11 shows that many Americans seek to follow in his footsteps in 2026. Over 15% of those surveyed listed “praying more” as one of their New Year’s resolutions for 2026, while 9% named “focusing on spiritual matters” as one of their goals for the new year.