Home News Iranian protesters facing violence, intimidation as economy deteriorates; US 'deeply concerned'

Protesters in Iran have taken to the streets as the country’s economy deteriorates, with the U.S. State Department expressing concern about the use of violent force against peaceful demonstrators.

On Tuesday, the department shared a video on its Farsi-language account on X that featured clips of security forces and protesters marching and chanting in the streets. Other footage shared on social media shows some demonstrators risking imprisonment by chanting “death to the dictator” and “woman, life, freedom.”

“We are deeply concerned by reports and videos showing that peaceful protesters in Iran are facing intimidation, violence, and arrests,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement. “Demanding basic rights is not a crime. The Islamic Republic regime must respect the rights of the Iranian people and end the crackdown.”

The protests, which began in Tehran, have spread to university campuses and led traders to shut down their stores. Demonstrations have spread from the capital to other cities across Iran following the depreciation of the country’s national currency, which has led to soaring inflation, The Guardian reported this week.

Iran’s economy was already struggling, but the country reached what the newspaper described as a “breaking point” after the Iranian rial dropped to 1.42 million to the U.S. dollar, a more than 56% decrease in value in six months, causing food prices to rise 72% compared to last year.

Alborz, who used a pseudonym for his own protection, told The Guardian over the phone that he was compelled to join the protests because he is struggling to provide for his family.

“What will my children eat? Do we have to bring suitcases of cash to simply buy bread? Do you find that normal?” Alborz asked.

“For years now, we have slowly but surely made significant changes to our lifestyles because of this corrupt government,” Alborz continued. “This was the last nail in the coffin. We wanted this regime gone, and now there’s no way this regime will continue.”

The protests are the largest since the 2022 demonstrations following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after her arrest by the Iranian morality police for not properly wearing a hijab. The Iranian regime responded to these demonstrations with lethal force, including mass arrests.

The current protests come amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Following a meeting on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, President Donald Trump said that he heard Iran is attempting to rebuild its nuclear program after the U.S. carried out coordinated strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in June.

During a news conference with Netanyahu after their meeting, Trump vowed that if Iran did try to rebuild, "we'll knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that's not happening."

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to issue a response on social media to Trump’s statement, declaring: "Answer of Islamic Republic of Iran to any cruel aggression will be harsh and discouraging.”

Following the coordinated strikes in June, Trump declared at the time that American forces had “completely and fully obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities.

The president said the strikes marked a “historic moment” and warned Tehran that “there will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., expressed support for Trump’s decision, as did Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who broke with most of his Democratic colleagues to support the strikes.

Lawmakers who disapproved of the strikes, such as Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., argued that the action was unconstitutional. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. Also stated that his attention to the matter should have come “BEFORE bombs fall,” citing his duty under the U.S. Constitution.