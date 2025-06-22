Home News Republicans rally behind Trump as US strikes Iranian nuclear sites, enters Israel-Iran war

After the United States carried out coordinated strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday, several congressional Republicans praised President Donald Trump for bringing the country into Israel’s war with Iran, a move that has sparked fears of a broader regional conflict.

Trump confirmed the attacks Saturday evening, saying American forces had “completely and fully obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities.

The Pentagon said the strikes targeted Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan sites, using bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles launched from U.S. submarines, according to The Associated Press.

The Fordo site, buried under a mountain, was among the most heavily fortified locations in Iran’s nuclear program. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs showed the facility’s entry tunnels blocked and smoke lingering in the air, said the newswire.

Trump said the strikes marked a “historic moment” and warned Tehran that “there will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”

Responses from members of Congress — both those in favor and those opposed to the actions — followed.

“Well done, President Trump,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called it a “courageous and correct decision.”

Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt described the action as “strong and surgical.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he stood with the president “as we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who was briefed before the operation, said the attacks proved “President Trump means what he says.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., said he had been in touch with the White House and thanked U.S. servicemembers for carrying out “precise and successful strikes.” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said Trump had “eliminated the existential threat posed by the Iranian regime.”

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania broke with most of his Democratic colleagues to support the strikes. “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities,” he posted, calling the move correct, according to the AP.

But not all lawmakers agreed. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said the action was unconstitutional, and Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., posted that his attention to the matter should have come “BEFORE bombs fall,” citing his duty under the U.S. Constitution.

The Senate is expected to vote soon on a resolution by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., requiring congressional approval before the U.S. can declare war or take military action against Iran, according to the AP.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said there were no immediate signs of radioactive contamination at any of the locations.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization claimed the country’s nuclear program would continue.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the strikes, declaring that the U.S. had “launched a dangerous war” and warned that Iran “reserves its right to resist with full force.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters in Istanbul Sunday, “I’m going to Moscow this afternoon, and I have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow morning. Russia is a friend of Iran,” as reported by Reuters.

Hours after the U.S. assault, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired 40 missiles at Israel, including the Khorramshahr-4 model, which can carry multiple warheads. One building in Tel Aviv was heavily damaged, and over 80 people were injured, mostly with minor wounds.

The Israeli military said it quickly destroyed the launchers used in the Iranian missile attack and began retaliatory strikes against military targets in western Iran. The country also closed its airspace to commercial flights following the American operation.

The U.S. intervention follows nine days of Israeli airstrikes that weakened Iran’s missile defenses and nuclear facilities.

U.S. and Israeli officials said the window created by Israel’s campaign gave the U.S. a rare opportunity to cripple Iran’s nuclear program.

The Trump administration had spent two months engaged in back-channel talks with Tehran in a failed effort to secure a diplomatic halt to Iran’s nuclear activities.

In a video message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s action, saying, “Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities … will change history.”

The U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called the strikes a “dangerous escalation” and urged all sides to pursue diplomacy.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen called for Muslim nations to unite against the “Zionist-American arrogance.”