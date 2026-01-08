Share

4 things to know about the ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis

By CP Staff

Quick Summary

  • Renee Good, 37, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis during a confrontation.
  • Federal officials claim the shooting was self-defense; local authorities dispute this, stating Good was unarmed.
  • Protests erupted following the incident, questioning the use of deadly force by ICE agents.

An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor.

A portrait of Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the site of her shooting on Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, an ICE agent shot and killed Good during a confrontation in south Minneapolis.
A portrait of Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the site of her shooting on Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, an ICE agent shot and killed Good during a confrontation in south Minneapolis. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Wednesday morning's shooting in Minnesota, in which a woman was shot dead while in her car by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, has sparked an explosive debate among Americans and politicians about whether the use of deadly force was justified.

The woman identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an unnamed ICE officer while she was behind the wheel of a car in Minneapolis. Federal authorities have claimed that the shooting was self-defense, while state officials have alleged that the unarmed Good was unjustly killed by the agent as she was trying to flee.

The ICE presence in Minneapolis was part of an operation in the city that, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, led to the arrests of over 150 violent illegal aliens in one day.

The following pages highlight four facts to note about the shooting of Good by an ICE agent. 

